Influence Rage win PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Fall, four teams qualify for PMGC

Influence Rage were crowned the undisputed winner of the PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Fall after dominating across 24 matches. The experienced lineup amassed a total of 213 points, including 126 kills, and clinched four Chicken Dinners in the event. This was their third Americas Championship trophy, showcasing their stranglehold over the competition.

A total of 16 teams from three regions competed for the four spots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023. Coupled with that, these teams were given a chunk of the total prize money of $150,000 based on their ranking.

PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Fall results

Expand Tweet

Influence Rage from Brazil had an average start to the championship but upped the ante in the last three days to claim the title. The organization was awarded $25,000 in prize money.

Intense Gaming surprised everyone with their phenomenal performance and consistency in the Americas Championship. The crew finished second with 191 points and received $19,000 in prize money.

Not too far behind, INCO Gaming also clocked stunning displays to achieve the third position with 179 points. Their renowned athlete, Squash, has been crowned MVP for his spectacular individual performance.

Alpha 7 Esports, the defending champions, had a good beginning and managed to ensure fourth place with 170 points at the end. Revoo, from their lineup, yet again exhibited his scintillating skills in the competition.

Overall standings of Americas Championship Fall (Image via Sportskeeda)

Qualified teams for PMGC 2023

All the top four teams of the PMPL Americas Championship Fall hail from Brazil.

Influence Rage Intense Gaming INCO Gaming Alpha 7 Esports

Expand Tweet

Loops Esports from Brazil, N Hyper from North America, and Team Queso from LATAM had already gained a seat in the PMGC after accumulating the most points in their respective regions.

Loops came fifth in the PMPL Americas Championship with 164 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, Team Queso and N Hyper had a poor run throughout the tournament, finishing 14th and 15th with 101 and 91 points, respectively. These teams will have to work on their consistency and mistakes before the PMGC.

In total, 48 teams from various regions will collide in the League Stage of the Global Championship 2023, commencing on November 2. The 14 top squads from the overall league standing will be promoted to the Grand Finals, where two teams have received direct invitations.