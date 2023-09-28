PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 to feature $3 million in prize pool 

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 will have a total prize pool of $3 Million. Initially, Tencent announced that 51 teams would be selected from around the world for this grand event. Subsequently, the company mentioned that 50 squads will participate in this competition instead of 51. 2023's PMGC will be the fourth iteration of the Global Championship and will be conducted in two phases.

The League Stage of this event will start on November 2 and end on 26, featuring 48 teams. Its Grand Finals will be hosted from January 8 to January 10, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. In the League phase, 48 teams will contest for 14 slots in the Grand Finals, where two teams will be directly invited.

Tencent has not said anything regarding the participation of Indian BGMI teams in this upcoming global event. The company has yet to disclose information about three vacant spots, one for the Finals and two of this event's League stage.

PMGC 2023 sees reduction in prize pool compared to last two editions

Expand Tweet

The inaugural season of the Global Championship in 2020 had a total prize pool of $2 million and was a highly successful event in terms of viewership. The tournament had garnered over 3.8 million peak viewers. Because of this success, Tencent increased the prize pool to $6 million for the 2021 edition. Both seasons were clinched by China's Nova Esports.

However, Tencent reduced the prize pool of the PMGC 2022 to $4 million. This time, the studio has deceased the winner's bonus further, to $3 million, for 2023's event. It's worth noting that 2022's tournament was conquered by Turkey's S2G Gaming.

Qualified teams so far

Here are the teams that have confirmed their seats for the event so far. TEC, who grabbed the most PEL points, has been directly invited to the Finals. It is rumored that the host country (Turkey) will also get a direct slot in that ultimate stage.

Titan Esports Club (China) - Finals Tianba (China) Team Weibo (China) Six Two Eight (China) Hail Esports (Thailand) Vampire Esports(Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) Xerxia Esports (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Alter Ego (Indonesia) Bigetron Red Villains (Indonesia) Morph GPX (Indonesia) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Genesis Esports (Myanmar) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) NB Esports (Mongolia) IHC Esports (Mongolia) 4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) Seventh Element (Pakistan) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Dplus (South Korea) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Loops (Brazil) Falcons White (Africa) N Hyper (North America)

The remaining slots will be finalized in the coming months as several regional events wrap up in October. Tencent has not revealed whether the League Stage will be LAN or not. However, the PMGC Finals will be played via LAN in Turkey.