With the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals culminating yesterday, the 2020 season of PUBG Mobile Esports came to an end too. The Grand Finals of the tournament was won by Chinese team Nova Esports, while their other counterpart from China, 4 Angry Men (4 AM), finished as the first runners-up. Zeus Esports from Mongolia finished as the second runners-up of the tournament.

🏆 Introducing your FIRST-EVER PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPION, Nova Esports!! 🏆 4 Angry Men took Second Place 🥈, and Third Place went to Zeus Esports! 🥉 Congratulations teams!! 🤩🎉 #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/PIXwp8fi7W — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 26, 2021

The tournament, which was initially supposed to take place as a LAN affair at the Coca Coca stadium in Dubai, UAE, was converted into an online setup after three players tested positive for COVID19. The players hence competed in isolation from their respective hotel rooms.

Despite these obstacles, the audience enjoyed the tournament, as players put on what was a spectacular showcase of their skills, with top notch plays and intense fights.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals records peak viewership of 3.8 Million

Credits: ESports Charts

The tournament reached new heights in terms of viewership, and set a new record in the history of PUBG Mobile Esports, by reaching a peak viewership of 3.8 million. The viewership in the remaining three days also remained solid.

According to popular Esports statistics website Esports Charts, the tournament had an average viewership of 5,28,819, and a total air time of 122 hours. It was watched for over 64 million hours collectively.

The data included in-game statistics from Nimo TV as well as viewership from other streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

After the record breaking number on the first day, the second day recorded a peak viewership of 1.9 million and an average viewership of around 1.2 million.

During the third day, the numbers soared again and a peak viewership of 2.3 million was recorded. The day saw an average viewership of 1.37 Million.

The final day of the championship was the most exciting in terms of gameplay and intensity and saw a peak viewership of 2.9 million, while an average viewership of 1.59 million was recorded.

These record-breaking numbers show the growth of PUBG Mobile Esports as a whole, despite the challenges faced. It will be interesting to see what the 2021 season has in store for the Esports scene of PUBG Mobile