PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals 2021 to be held remotely after three players test positive for COVID-19

In a shocking and unexpected developement ahead of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship: Finals, PUBG Mobile, in an official Facebook post, announced that the tournament will be held in isolation on dedicated networks. This was in the light of three players testing postive of Covid19.

What next for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship?

Earlier, the tournament was supposed to take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE. Further elaborating, PUBG Mobile said that the three positive players remained without symptoms.

According to the PUBG Mobile officials, the players are under self quarantine and those who have been in close contact with them are being regularly tested and monitored.

The officials also assured the fans that the players are being provided all necessary support, including medical assistance from health facilities. They also stressed upon the fact that the team was dedicated to the full recovery of the players.

The PUBG Mobile team also said the they are dedicated to bring the tournament to the fans on schedule, in a safe and fair enviornment for the players, with all of them competing under self quarantine and in complete isolation.

The tournament is supposed to be a four-day affair, starting tomorrow ie. 21st January 2021, from 4:40 PM IST. The tournament will culminate on 24th January after 4 days which promise to be filled with action.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile is also all set to announce the the promo of their newest map. The map that is rumored to be Karakin, will have its promo released on January 22, 2021, during the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) finals.

Teams qualified for PMGC 2020 Grand Finals

Four Angry Men (China) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) RRQ Athena (Thailand) Konina Power (CIS/ Kazakhstan) Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey) Secret Jin (Thailand) Futbolist (Turkey) Nova XQF (China) Power888 KPS (Thailand) Abrupt Slayers (Nepal) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Z3US Esports (Mongolia) Natus Vincere (Ukraine/Russia) Aerowolf Limax (Indonesia) Team Secret (Malaysia) A1 Esports (Bangladesh

The tournament will be broadcast on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in multiple languages.