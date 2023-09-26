Brazil’s Loops Esports qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023

Loops Esports has qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023, which is starting on November 2. The Brazilian squad had an astonishing performance in both their regional PMPLs this year. With a longstanding presence in the scene, this marks their second appearance at the PMGC.

The qualification for the PMGC is determined by adding up the points earned by teams during both the Spring and Fall splits of 2023. The team that accumulates the highest total points secures a spot in the Global Championship.

Loops Esports has an impressive performance to reach PMGC 2023

During the PMPL Brazil Spring Split, Loops kicked off the year on a positive note by securing the top spot in the League Stage. Although their performance in the Finals didn't meet expectations, resulting in a fifth-place finish, the team managed to amass a total of 527 points throughout the season. Ultimately, it was Alpha7 that emerged as the dominant force, clinching the Spring edition.

In the Fall Split season, Loops once again demonstrated their League Stage prowess, finishing at the summit. This time, they displayed a dominating performance, securing a substantial lead of over 130 points ahead of the closest competitor. However, their fortunes took a familiar turn in the Finals, where they ultimately settled for a fourth-place finish. Nonetheless, the team's impressive 642 points earned during this phase contributed to an overall tally of 1149 points, establishing a significant 159-point lead over the nearest contender in the rankings.

Despite facing disqualification during their initial PMGC appearance in 2020 due to unsportsmanlike behavior, Loops Esports has undergone numerous roster changes and remained committed to their pursuit of improvement. The team has not secured any trophies in the past three years, but their consistent performance in 2023 has fetched them a slot in the upcoming Global Championship.

Influence Rage, who conquered the PMPL Brazil Fall, held the second spot in their regional PMGC rankings with 990 points. Alpha7 Esports, who dominated the region for quite some time, had a relatively average performance during the Fall Split and came in the third position with 867 points in the table. INCO (790) and Rise Esports (716), two popular Brazilian clubs, secured sixth and ninth places, respectively.

The top five teams from the Pro League Brazil Fall have advanced to the upcoming Americas Championship, where Alpha 7 Esports has directly been invited to participate. The top four squads from that tournament will be given a seat in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023.