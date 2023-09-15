PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023: Start date, total slots, qualified teams so far, and more

Tencent announced that the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 will commence on November 2, 2023. The fourth iteration of this glamorous event will consist of a total of 51 teams from across the globe. The publisher will conduct this event in two phases: the League Stage and the Grand Finale. However, the total prize pool for the Global Championship has not been disclosed yet.

The League Stage will consist of 48 squads, who will contest for the 13 slots in the second phase. The thrilling Grand Finals will have a total of 16 teams, including three directly invited squads.

The fall season of the official PUBG Mobile esports has already been completed in a few regions, this also means that several teams have already booked their spots in the PMGC 2023. The remaining slots will be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.

PMGC 2023 qualified teams so far

Titan Esports Club aka TEC, has directly entered the Grand Finals phase of PMGC 2023 by accumulating the most points in the PEL 2023. The Chinese squad received a special invite to the ultimate stage. Tencent has not yet provided information about the other invite-based slots for the event.

Titan Esports Club (China) - Finals Tianba (China) Team Weibo (China) Six Two Eight (China) Hail Esports (Thailand) Vampire Esports(Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) Xerxia Esports (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Alter Ego (Indonesia) Bigetron Red Villains (Indonesia) Morph GPX (Indonesia) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Genesis Esports (Myanmar) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) NB Esports (Mongolia) IHC Esports (Mongolia) 4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) Seventh Element (Pakistan) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Dplus (South Korea) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia)

Region-wise slots distribution for PMGC

Here is the region-wise slot distribution for the upcoming championship:

Southeast Asia - 11teams South Asia - 6 teams Middle East and Africa - 6 teams Europe - 7 teams Americas - 7 teams China - 4 teams South Korea and Japan - 5 teams Special Invite - 4 teams PMWI invite - 1

Recently, Alter Ego from Indonesia notched up the PUBG Mobile Super League SEA Fall. Stalwart Esports yet again emerged as the star performer in South Asia, While Duksan and Dplus played awesomely in the South Korean region. Nigma Galaxy has performed superbly in Arabia.

A total of 25 teams have been confirmed for the PMGC 2023. The remaining 26 squads will be selected through their regional contests. Nova Esports, who lifted the trophy in the first and second editions of the global event, has failed to make the cut this year. DRS Gaming, the runner-up of the 2022 iteration, also faltered and couldn't seal a spot in the major event.