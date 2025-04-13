PMGO 2025 Main Event Day 2: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The final day of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Main Event is set to be held on Sunday, April 13. Regnum Carya Esports from Turkey holds the prime spot in the overall standings after six matches. The team has performed well in the past and will aim to win its first international title on Sunday. Note that this stage is being played in the Smash Rule.

The PMGO 2025 boasts a total prize pool of $500,000. A total of 16 teams are clashing against each other in the Main Event. Eight of them were invited directly to the stage, while the other eight were selected from the previous stage of the Global Open 2025.

Participating PUBG Mobile teams in PMGO 2025 Main Event

Here's a look at all the participating teams in PMGO 2025 Main Event:

4Merical Vibes D'Xavier Hellion Gaming INFLUENCE RAGE LGD Gaming Nigma Galaxy NS RedForce Regnum Carya Esports Reject GOAT Quality UPGRADE R8 Esports AKE Cyber THE21 Aggressor Black Aggressor NEPX Esports

PMGO 2025 Main Event Day 2: Schedule and where to watch

The Main Stage features a maximum number of 12 matches. All these teams will first target to cross 80 points, the pre-determined points of the stage. The first game of Day 2 is set on the Sanhok map, while the second, third, and fourth encounters are planned in the Erangel map. The last two matches of the event are scheduled in Miramar.

Here is the schedule for Day 2 (GMT + 5):

Artist Performance - 15:30

Pre-Show - 15:45

Match 1 - Sanhok - 16:00

Match 2 - Erangel - 16:35

Match 3 - Erangel - 17:20

Artist Performance - 16:20

Match 4 - Erangel - 18:05

Match 5 - Miramar - 17:05

Match 6 - Miramar - 19:50

Award Ceremony - 20:35

Fans can watch the final day from 15:30 (GMT + 5) onwards on the PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels.

PMGO 2025 Main Event Day 1: Overview

Regnum Carya captured the first place in the overall standings with 61 points after winning two matches. LGD from China grabbed the second rank with 50 points, but didn’t win any matches on the opening day. GOAT and D’Xavier also performed well as they have secured 49 points each.

R8 Esports won the first match of the PMGO Main Event, but failed to maintain consistency in its next five encounters. Defending champions Reject rank eighth with 35 points and one Chicken Dinner, followed by Nigma Galaxy and NEPX.

4Merical Vibes, a top-tier team, finished 11th with only 22 points. Influence Rage and NS RedForce also failed to perform well in their initial six matches of the PMGO 2025 Main Event.

