PMGO 2025 Uzbekistan Final: Teams, format, and how to watch

The Uzbekistan Final of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 will take place on April 9, 2025. The top 16 teams from the country will face off against each other in six matches. They have been selected from the Play-Ins stage of the tournament. The top-performing team will qualify for the Main Event stage, while the second to fifth ranked teams will advance to the Prelims.

The PMGO 2025 will be organised in Uzbekistan. The regional qualifiers have already concluded for many regions except Uzbekistan. The Prelims will be held on April 10 and 11, 2025, while the Main Event will take place on April 12 and 13.

The Prelims will feature 16 teams, including four teams each from Asia and Uzbekistan, three teams each from Europe and Middle East, and one each from North America and South America. The top seven teams from the Prelims, one team from the Uzbekistan Finals, and eight directly invited teams will play in the Main Event. It has a total prize pool of $500,000.

Participating teams in PMGO 2025 Uzbekistan Final

710 esports AKE Cyber Crystal Gaming Danger Esports Defo Dark Divergent Gaming F5 Team Heavenly Angels Hellion Gaming Intxlil Gaming S1 Esports Samarkand Bapesh THE721 AGGRESSOR UPGRADE XORAZMSAH TEAM Zeromax Gaming

Schedule and how to watch

A total of six matches will be hosted in the Uzbekistan Final. The opening game will be played on Sanhok. The second, third, and fourth encounters will take place on Erangel. The last two matches of the stage will be played in Miramar.

Here is the map order:

Match 1 - Sanhok - 17:00 (GMT + 5)

Match 2 - Erangel - 17:35 (GMT + 5)

Match 3 - Erangel - 18:20 (GMT + 5)

Match 4 - Erangel - 19:05 (GMT + 5)

Match 5 - Miramar - 19:50 (GMT + 5)

Match 6 - Miramar - 20:35 (GMT + 5)

The Uzbekistan Final will be live-streamed on the YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 4:15 pm (GMT+5).

Team UPGRADE had a brilliant run in the Play-Ins of the Uzbekistan Qualifier. Hellion Gaming also performed well there. AKE Cyber and Heavenly also had a decent run in the previous stage.

A few teams, like Divergent, Xorazmsah, and Intxlil, barely made it to the Uzbekistan Final. These clubs will aim to do their best in the final and secure a spot in the PMGO Main Event.

