PMIS 2020: Confirmed result date of PMIS In-Game Qualifiers 

Confirmed Result Date of PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers

The participants of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 are eagerly waiting for the In-Game Qualifiers results to know whether they have qualified for the next stage (Online Qualifiers) or not. The PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results were officially supposed to be out on 31st May 2020, as announced by PUBG Mobile earlier.

However, they got delayed due to some unspecified reasons. The officials have not made any official announcement regarding the delay in the results, but the extension of the In-Game Qualifiers might be the reason behind it. But Sportskeeda has good news for all the participating teams and the fans. The officials have confirmed the date they will announce the results of the In-Game Qualifiers on.

Confirmed Date of PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Results

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results will be declared on 4th June 2020 as announced by the officials. Earlier, the officials announced the tentative dates of the results, but now the exact date has been announced. Here is the official statement regarding it:

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results will be out on 4th July 2020.

A total of 256 teams will compete in the Online Qualifiers which include the top 248 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers, along with the eight invited professional PUBG Mobile teams.

To calculate the final standings of the In-Game Qualifiers, the top 10 games of the participating teams will be considered, and the qualified teams will receive a mail regarding the same from PUBG Mobile on their registered e-mail address.

The list of the invited teams and the starting date of the Online Qualifiers will be announced after the declaration of results.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000, and the Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Here is the official teaser of the tournament shared on YouTube:

