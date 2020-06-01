PMIS 2020: New date of PMIS In-Game Qualifiers results revealed

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Results

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers, the first stage of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament is over. The participants and fans are eagerly awaiting the results for the same. The qualified teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will proceed to the Online Qualifiers, which is the second stage of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

Earlier, the results were supposed to be out on 31st May 2020 as announced by PUBG Mobile. However, they got delayed due to some unspecified reasons. The officials have not made any official announcement regarding the delay in the results but the extension of the In-Game Qualifiers might be the reason for the same.

Revised Date of PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Results

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Latest Results Date

As per the latest announcement by the officials, the PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results are expected to be declared by 3rd June 2020. There is no exact date announced by the officials, except for a tentative period of 2-3 days that's been mentioned in the official announcement. Here is the official statement regarding it:

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results will be out in 2-3 days.

A total of 256 teams will compete in the Online Qualifiers that include the top 248 squads from the In-Game Qualifiers, along with the eight invited professional PUBG Mobile teams. The list of the invited teams and the starting date of the Online Qualifiers are yet to be announced officially by the organizers of the event.

To calculate the final standings of the In-Game Qualifiers, the top 10 games of the participating teams will be considered and the qualified teams will receive a mail from PUBG Mobile on the registered e-mail address regarding the same.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Here is the official teaser of the tournament shared on YouTube:

