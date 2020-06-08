PMIS 2020: Qualifying teams slots increased to 992, format changed

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Qualification slots increased from 248 to 992.

New list of qualifying teams and PMIS 2020 format will be announced in due course.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers Slots increased

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results were declared on 5th June 2020. However, some teams raised a lot of questions on the selection process. According to some squads, the teams with lesser number of points got the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 qualification e-mail but not them.

As a result, the squads demanded transparency in the results and asked for a solution to the issue. Well, there is some good news for all the squads as PUBG Mobile has finally addressed the issue and released an official statement regarding the same.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers slot issue solved

PMIS 2020 New Results

After the issue was raised by a lot of players, the tournament organizers have decided to increase the number of qualifying teams for Online Qualifiers. Earlier, a total of 248 teams were supposed to qualify for the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers, but now, after discrepancies, the number has been increased to 992.

The announcement was done by PUBG Mobile on their official social media handle and is as follows:

We've received your feedback on the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Results and we understand your passion to be a part of it. With a view to make it more inclusive, we'll be relaxing the cutoff to change the number of qualifying teams from 248 to 992, and will have format changes to accommodate the same.

Along with this, a new list of qualified teams will be released soon with changes in format of the tournament.

Meanwhile, online Qualifiers will start from 17th June 2020 and will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile India Official YouTube channel. PUBG Mobile India Series offers a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000. Check out the official teaser of the tournament shared by the officials:

