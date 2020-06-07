PMIS 2020: Online Qualifiers start date officially announced

The PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers will start on 17th June 2020.

A total of 256 teams will compete in PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers for a spot in the Quarter Finals.

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is entering its next stage, which is the Online Qualifiers. The qualified teams from the PMIS In-Game Qualifiers have received their respective emails from the tournament organizers.

They will now battle against each other along with the invited teams for a spot in the Quarter Finals. The starting date of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers has been announced along with the complete format.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers Date

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers

The PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers will start on 17th June 2020 and will go on for five days. The announcement was made on the PUBG Mobile social media handle and it is as follows:

Get ready to witness top teams in action on the #PMIS2020 stage. Mark your calendars because we're going to go live with all the PUBGM action! Round 1 - Battle Commences -17th June!

The round will feature 256 teams with 248 teams having qualified from the previous stage, whilst eight teams have been directly invited to the round. These teams will play two matches in groups of 16 and the top three teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the Quarter Finals.

In addition to this, eight teams with the highest kills during the Online Qualifiers will proceed to the next round. The complete list of the qualified teams along with the group divisions will be announced soon by the officials.

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel. Here is the complete format of the tournament explained in a video that has been shared on YouTube:

