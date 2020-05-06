PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game Qualifiers to begin on 20th May 

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers

Registrations for PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 have started, and eligible players who want to participate in the tournament can register on the official website of PUBG Mobile India. PMIS 2020 is the second edition of the competition, and offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

To know about the complete registration process and the tournament format, refer to the following articles:

In-Game Qualifiers Dates : 20th May 2020 - 24th May 2020

PMIS 2020 Schedule

After the registrations get over, the registered players will have to play the in-game qualifiers in order to proceed to the next stage. The in-game qualifiers will be open to all the registered squads, and will go on for five days, i.e., 20th May to 24th May. The top 248 teams will move on to the next stage, which is the online qualifiers.

There will be no lobbies for the in-game qualifiers of PMIS 2020. The squads will have to play a minimum of 10 Classic Mode matches and a maximum of 15 Classic Mode matches during the scheduled days. Out of these matches, the top 10 games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings.

In 2019, the tournament witnessed a total of 5,75,000 registrations, which was a significant number, and this was an indication of how fierce the competition was. SouL lifted the trophy in the first edition, followed by God's Reign in second place.

A video recap was shared on YouTube:

The tournament offers an opportunity for inexperienced teams to prove their worth and become popular among the eSports audience in India. However, as the number of registrations suggest, the tournament will be highly competitive, and only the best will triumph.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream of PMIS 2020 and support their favourite teams on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

