PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Quarterfinals Day 4 (Group D) results and overall standings

A look at Day 4's results and overall standings of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 quarterfinals.

Orangerock, TheCrew Esports and ORB Official secured the first three spots on the Day 4 points table.

PMIS 2020 Day 4 quarterfinals points table 1-8

The fourth and final day's action of the quarterfinals stage of the PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series) took place on Friday. 64 teams, which qualified from the previous phase, were competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition, and a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.

The teams were divided into 4 groups of 16 teams each. Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile India Series featured Group D in action.

A total of six matches were played on the fourth day of the quarterfinal stage of PMIS 2020. At the end of the day, eight more teams punched their tickets for the semifinals of the PUBG Mobile India Series.

Orangerock, TheCrew Esports and ORB Official stood at the first three spots on the points table with 92, 70 and 70 points, respectively.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 online qualifiers Day 4 overall standings

PMIS 2020 Day 4 Quarter-Finals points table (9-16)

Before looking at the results, do note that the top eight teams on the leaderboard have qualified for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals.

Here are the overall standings of PMIS quarterfinals after Day 4:

#1 Orangerock - 92 points

#2 TheCrew Esports - 70 points

#3 ORB Official - 70 points

#4 Fnatic - 68 points

#5 F1 Dreamers - 67 points

#6 Team GODX - 66 points

#7 Lets GO - 65 points

#8 Aztecs ESP - 60 points

#9 Initiative Esports - 55 points

#10 Team Elites - 49 points

#11 Engle - 38 points

#12 DC Officials - 33 points

#13 Formation X - 31 points

#14 Team Legstump - 27 points

#15 WarLocks - 25 points

#16 Team Fly High - 23 points

The PMIS 2020 quarterfinals saw with 56 qualified teams from the online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams playing each other. 8 teams from each group have proceeded to the next round.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch action from the PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

