PMIS 2020 semifinals: Day 1 results and overall standings

Here is a look at the Day 1 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals.

Synerge tops the PMIS 2020 semifinals leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 81 points.

PMIS Semifinals 2020 Day 1 top eight

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) semifinals has begun, with teams that qualified from the quarterfinals stage competing against each other for a spot in the finals. The first day of the PMIS 2020 semifinals is over, and all 32 teams performed impressively, providing fierce competition to one another.

These teams are divided into four groups (A, B, C and D), and a total of six games are played on each day. After Day 1 of the PMIS 2020 semifinals, Synerge were top of the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 81 points. They were followed by Megastars and TSM-Entity, with 64 and 4 points, respectively.

PMIS 2020 semifinals Day 1 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMIS 2020 semifinals:

PMIS 2020 Semifinals poster

#1 Synerge - 81 points (31 kills)

#2 Megastars - 64 points (20 kills)

#3 Tsm-Entity - 49 points (28 kills)

#4 Team VST - 48 points (10 kills)

#5 Thanos FTW - 42 points (17 kills)

#6 LiveCraft eSports - 41 points (16 kills)

#7 Team IND - 40 points (21 kills)

#8 Orangerock - 40 points (16 kills)

#9 ELEMENT esports - 36 points (18 kills)

#10 Team Mayhem - 36 points (9 kills)

#11 Celtz - 34 points (12 kills)

#12 Fnatic - 32 points (13 kills)

#13 VSG Crawlers - 28 points (12 kills)

#14 Lets GO - 27 points (10 kills)

#15 DarkTangent Esports - 25 points (9 kills)

#16 PGSx - 24 points (11 kills)

#17 ORB OFFICIAL - 20 points (8 kills)

#18 TEAM XPERT - 19 points (8 kills)

#19 AZTECS ESP - 17 points (9 kills)

#20 Inside Out - 17 points (5 kills)

#21 TEAM GODX - 15 points (6 kills)

#22 LooPSTorM - 15 points (2 kills)

#23 UMumba Esports- 13 points (6 kills)

#24 TheCrew Esports - 12 points (5 kills)

#25 Powerhouse - 10 points (5 kills)

#26 Team Tamilas - 10 points (2 kills)

#27 VikingX - 9 points (2 kills)

#28 F1 Dreamers - 8 points (5 kills)

#29 HYP GAMING - 7 points (4 kills)

#30 100cc Esports - 7 points (2 kills)

#31 STRONG HOLD - 6 points (3 kills)

#32 4Ace Esports - 4 points (1 kills)

The PMIS 2020 semifinals will go on till 2nd July, and the top 16 teams will qualify for the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

