PMIS 2020: What is the registration fees for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020?

PMIS 2020, widely known as the PUBG Mobile India Series is nearly upon us. With ₹50 Lakhs up for grabs, the first phase of the tournament will begin within weeks. In the first stage, the registered teams will compete in the PUBG Mobile India Series tournament to secure a spot in the next stage. To compete in the in-game qualifiers, players will have to register for the tournament.

As for the registration process, a lot of players have a variety of doubts in their minds, with the registration fees being one of them. Let us look at that aspect and how players can enroll themselves for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Registration Fees

According to PUBG Mobile, anyone can register in the tournament for free and compete in it. You can register for your squad by visiting the official website - pubgmobile.in. After opening the website, click on the register button on the homepage and fill all the mandatory details. In case you make an error during the registration, you can make changes before the registration ends.

It is expected that the registrations will end on 15th May. However, an official confirmation regarding the last date is yet to come out.

PUBG hasn't yet revealed whether PMIS 2020 will be a LAN or an online event, considering the COVID-19 situation in India. Irrespective of whether it is an online or a LAN event, PMIS 2020 will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

