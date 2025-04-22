  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PMNC 2025 South Asia Grand Finals: Qualified teams, dates, and prize pool distribution 

PMNC 2025 South Asia Grand Finals: Qualified teams, dates, and prize pool distribution 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 22, 2025 11:44 GMT
PMNC 2025 South Asia Finals begins on April 25 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia)
PMNC 2025 South Asia Finals begins on April 25 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia)

The Playoffs of the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2025 Spring South Asia ended with the top 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. A total of 20 teams played 16 matches in this initial stage. The Grand Finals are scheduled for April 25 to 27, and the top two teams from the tournament will qualify for the first PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL): Central & South Asia Spring, a major regional tournament.

Ad

The PMNC South Asia Spring features a total prize pool of $10,000. The event consists of 20 PUBG Mobile teams, including 12 teams from Nepal and four teams each from the Maldives and Wildcard regions. The top 16 teams will now play 15 matches in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMNC 2025 South Asia Finals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  1. DRS GAMING
  2. Tribe Aeromacy
  3. Royal Dragons Esports
  4. Haina Esports
  5. Royal Gurkhas Esports
  6. 4 Death Machines
  7. Trained to Kill
  8. RC32 Esports
  9. Killer Of Mountains
  10. Mystic Destiny Twisted
  11. NEPX ESPORTS
  12. Jutti Squad
  13. LOD Nexus
  14. Shreepech Esports
  15. RLX Esports
  16. VE E2S TM7

Prize pool distribution

The first-ranked team will grab a cash prize of $2,500, while the second and third-placed teams will claim $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. The MVP and top fragger will also receive $400 each.

Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • 1st Place - $2,500
  • 2nd Place - $1,500
  • 3rd Place - $1,000
  • 4th Place - $800
  • 5th Place - $700
  • 6th Place - $600
  • 7th Place - $500
  • 8th Place - $400
  • 9th Place - $250
  • 10th Place - $250
  • 11th Place - $150
  • 12th Place - $150
  • 13th Place - $100
  • 14th Place - $100
  • 15th Place - $100
  • 16th Place - $100
Ad

Playoffs overview

Nepal’s DRS Gaming was outstanding in the Playoffs as the popular club topped the scoreboard with 206 points and six Chicken Dinners. The team was 70 points ahead of the second-ranked team, winning six of their 16 matches.

True Aeromacy and Royal Dragon came second and third with 136 and 134 points, respectively. HIANA Esports also looked great and ranked fourth in the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Royal Gurkhas and 4Death Machines finished in the fifth and sixth positions.

Ad

T2K from Nepal had an average run in the PMNC Playoffs as the experienced team came seventh in the overall standings. NEPX Esports, who had a good run in the PMGO 2025, finished 11th in the Playoffs, while RLX Esports and VE E2S TM7 somehow made it to the Grand Finals as they finished in the 15th and 16th positions, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications