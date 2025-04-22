PMNC 2025 South Asia Grand Finals: Qualified teams, dates, and prize pool distribution 

The Playoffs of the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2025 Spring South Asia ended with the top 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. A total of 20 teams played 16 matches in this initial stage. The Grand Finals are scheduled for April 25 to 27, and the top two teams from the tournament will qualify for the first PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL): Central & South Asia Spring, a major regional tournament.

The PMNC South Asia Spring features a total prize pool of $10,000. The event consists of 20 PUBG Mobile teams, including 12 teams from Nepal and four teams each from the Maldives and Wildcard regions. The top 16 teams will now play 15 matches in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMNC 2025 South Asia Finals

DRS GAMING Tribe Aeromacy Royal Dragons Esports Haina Esports Royal Gurkhas Esports 4 Death Machines Trained to Kill RC32 Esports Killer Of Mountains Mystic Destiny Twisted NEPX ESPORTS Jutti Squad LOD Nexus Shreepech Esports RLX Esports VE E2S TM7

Prize pool distribution

The first-ranked team will grab a cash prize of $2,500, while the second and third-placed teams will claim $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. The MVP and top fragger will also receive $400 each.

Here is the prize pool distribution:

1st Place - $2,500

2nd Place - $1,500

3rd Place - $1,000

4th Place - $800

5th Place - $700

6th Place - $600

7th Place - $500

8th Place - $400

9th Place - $250

10th Place - $250

11th Place - $150

12th Place - $150

13th Place - $100

14th Place - $100

15th Place - $100

16th Place - $100

Playoffs overview

Nepal’s DRS Gaming was outstanding in the Playoffs as the popular club topped the scoreboard with 206 points and six Chicken Dinners. The team was 70 points ahead of the second-ranked team, winning six of their 16 matches.

True Aeromacy and Royal Dragon came second and third with 136 and 134 points, respectively. HIANA Esports also looked great and ranked fourth in the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Royal Gurkhas and 4Death Machines finished in the fifth and sixth positions.

T2K from Nepal had an average run in the PMNC Playoffs as the experienced team came seventh in the overall standings. NEPX Esports, who had a good run in the PMGO 2025, finished 11th in the Playoffs, while RLX Esports and VE E2S TM7 somehow made it to the Grand Finals as they finished in the 15th and 16th positions, respectively.

