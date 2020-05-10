PMPL 2020: PMPL SA Scrims Week 3 Day 3 Results and Overall Standings

PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Week 3 Overall Standings (Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims are now over. The tournament was organised by PUBG Mobile to keep lovers of the game entertained during the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 24 teams from South Asia and Southeast Asia were divided into three groups (A, B, and C), and the teams of groups B and C battled it out on the final day of the scrims.

The teams invited to the PMPL 2020 Scrims from South East Asia for the third week were TALENT, Onic Esports, YOODO GANK, and FaZe Clan. All the 24 participating teams from South Asia and Southeast Asia performed impressively, competing fiercely against one another.

TSM-Entity won the tournament with three chicken dinners and 185 points. At the end of the final day's play, they were followed by FaZe Clan and Onic Esports, who racked up 167 and 135 points respectively.

PMPL 2020 Scrims S3 Week 3 Overall Standings

PMPL Scrims Results (Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after the final week of PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3:

#1 TSM-Entity- 185 points (84 Kills)

#2 FaZe Clan- 167 points (71 Kills)

#3 Onic Esports- 135 points (51 Kills)

#4 GODLIKE- 119 points (44 Kills)

#5 YOODO GANK- 118 points (51 Kills)

#6 ORANGE ROCK- 109 points (56 Kills)

#7 Megastars- 104 points (43 Kills)

#8 Marcos Gaming- 98 points (41 Kills)

#9 JyanMaara- 97 points (35 Kills)

#10 TeamIND- 96 points (47 Kills)

#11 UMExRxN- 94 points (26 Kills)

#12 SynerGE- 82 points (35 Kills)

#13 Elementrix- 79 points (29 Kills)

#14 Fnatic- 75 points (31 Kills)

#15 PowerHouse- 73 points (31 Kills)

#16 INES- 69 points (31 Kills)

#17 Team HYPE- 69 points (22 Kills)

#18 Team Xtreme- 62 points (31 Kills)

#19 vsgCRAWLERS- 60 points (23 Kills)

#20 Team Tamilas- 57 points (22 Kills)

#21 DEADEYES GUY- 57 points (20 Kills)

#22 Celtz- 55 points (17 Kills)

#23 TALENT- 47 points (12 Kills)

#24 SouL- 26 points (6 Kills)

Top 5 PMPL 2020 Scrims S3 Week 3 Fraggers

PMPL Scrims Top Fraggers (Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

#1 TSMentJONATHAN - 32 Kills (6237 Damage)

#2 FaZeU Vintorez - 23 Kills (4152 Damage)

#3 TeamINDSnax- 22 Kills (3880 Damage)

#4 FaZeU TonyK - 22 Kills (3557 Damage)

#5 TSMenCLUTCHGOD - 21 Kills (3776 Damage)

The final season of the PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims offered a weekly prize pool of $3000. The leaderboard toppers took the prize money of $1500 with them, while the second and third-placed teams took home $1000 and $500 respectively.

The complete tournament was streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube Channel:

