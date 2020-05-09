PMPL 2020: PMPL Scrims S3 W3 Day 2 overall results and standings, TSM-Entity on top

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 Week 3 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile has introduced PMPL 2020 Scrims to keep the lovers of the game entertained during the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now in the final week of its third season.

A total of 24 teams from South and Southeast Asia have been divided into three groups (A, B, and C) and the teams of groups A and C battled it out on the second day of the event. The teams invited from Southeast Asia for the final week's showdown are TALENT, Onic Esports, YOODO GANK, and FaZe Clan.

After Day 2 of week three, TSM-Entity topped the leaderboard with three chicken dinners and 185 points. They are followed by GODLIKE and Marcos Gaming, who ended the day with 119 and 98 points respectively.

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 Week 3 Day 2 Standings

PMPL Scrims Week 3 Results

Here are the overall standings after the Day 2 of the third week of PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3:

#1 TSM-Entity- 185 points (84 Kills)

#2 GODLIKE- 119 points (44 Kills)

#3 Marcos Gaming- 98 points (41 Kills)

#4 JyanMaara- 97 points (35 Kills)

#5 FaZe Clan- 84 points (36 Kills)

#6 SynerGE- 82 points (35 Kills)

#7 TeamIND- 68 points (40 Kills)

#8 ORANGE ROCK- 67 points (29 Kills)

#9 Megastars- 66 points (27 Kills)

#10 Team Tamilas- 57 points (22 Kills)

#11 INES- 47 points (21 Kills)

#12 TALENT- 47 points (12 Kills)

#13 PowerHouse- 43 points (17 Kills)

#14 Fnatic- 43 points (16 Kills)

#15 Team HYPE- 42 points (10 Kills)

#16 vsgCRAWLERS- 41 points (15 Kills)

#17 Onic Esports- 41 points (15 Kills)

#18 YOODO GANK- 37 points (14 Kills)

#19 UMExRxN- 32 points (10 Kills)

#20 Team Xtreme- 30 points (17 Kills)

#21 SouL- 26 points (6 Kills)

#22 DEADEYES GUY- 25 points (10 Kills)

#23 Elementrix- 23 points (10 Kills)

#24 Celtz- 22 points (7 Kills)

Top 5 PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 W3 Day 2 Fraggers

Top 5 Fraggers (Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

#1 TSMentJONATHAN - 32 Kills (6237 Damage)

#2 TSMentCLUTCHGOD - 21 Kills (3776 Damage)

#3 SGEaustinX- 20 Kills (3516 Damage)

#4 TeamINDSnax - 17 Kills (2478 Damage)

#5 TSMentZGOD - 16 Kills (3738 Damage)

Season 3 of PMPL 2020 Scrims offers a weekly prize pool of $3000. The team which tops the leaderboard after a week bag a total of $1500, while the second and third-placed teams take home $1000 and $500 respectively.

PMPL Season 3 Scrims will go on till 10th May 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel:

