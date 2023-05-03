PMPL 2023 Brazil spring Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Brazil Spring has reached its final stage following the one-month-long League's completion. That phase ran from March 24 to April 30, 2023. Out of its 20 contestants, 16 have been confirmed to be participating in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled from May 5 to 7. Six teams with the highest scores in the upcoming contest will be eligible to participate in the Americas Championship Spring.

These 16 squads, carrying their head-start points, will enter the Grand Finals and will need to maintain a steady pace from the start, as this stage will only feature six matches daily. The clash for the Spring season title will definitely be interesting to watch for fans around the world.

PMPL Brazil Finals Spring teams

Here are the 16 Brazilian units and their respective head-start points:

Loops Esports - 20 points Honored Souls - 19 points Alpha7 Esports - 18 points Influence Chemin Esports - 17 points Flamengo Esports - 16 points INTENSE GAME - 15 points Death Wolves - 14 points iNCO Gaming - 13 points Zebra Master - 12 points Tuzzy E-Sports - 11 points SYFY - 10 points Corinthians - 9 points Team Solid - 8 points Rise Esports - 7 points Ground Zero Mercenaries - 6 points Storm Gaming - 5 points

A few underdogs have shown their potential during the League Stage, and now their aim is to claim a notable spot in PMPL's last phase. A total of 18 matches across three maps will be organized during the Brazil Finals to determine the winners of the event as well as the top six teams for the Championship.

Loops Esports, who didn't acquire any podium finishes last year, played confidently in the first leg of this tournament and successfully acquired the leading spot. With 20 head-start points, this squad will hope to end the season with a trophy. Two marquee athletes, Ayala and Mythic, joined their roster earlier this year and provided solid assistance in PMPL's League.

Alpha 7 Esports, the second runners-up for the 2022 Global Championship, came third place in this tournament's previous stage. The Brazilian giants consist of five skillful players who also have great individual abilities. Influence Rage and defending champion INCO Gaming came fourth and eighth in the League.

Rise Esports won the PMCP Brazil Spring 2021, stunning everyone. They displayed an average performance in the PMPL League stage and have been in mediocre form since the beginning of 2022.

