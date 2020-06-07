PMPL Americas 2020: Week 1 Day 1 results and overall standings

PMPL Americas feature teams from North and Latin America. Here is how the standings look after Day 1 of the first week.

Loop eSports sit at the top of the standings with 78 points on the first day of the tournament.

PMPL Americas Day 1 Standings 1-10

The first week of PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League) Americas has kicked off with a blast. The league features teams from North America and Latin America. There were some fierce battles, and many of the teams performed surprisingly well on Day 1.

The top 6 teams from PMPL Americas will qualify for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Spring Season 2020.

5 games were played on Day 1 of the first week of PMPL Americas. Omen Elite won the first match of the day on Erangel map. Alpha7GG won the second match on Miramar. The third match was played on Sanhok, where CULTUBGBG won the chicken dinner. The fourth and fifth matches were played on Vikendi & Erangel. XQ Gaming and Lazarus won the respective matches.

Loops eSports topped the standings with a total of 78 points, even though the league leaders didn’t get a chicken dinner in any of the five matches. They were followed by XQ Gaming and CULTUBGBG with 75 and 62 points, respectively.

PMPL America 2020 Week 1 Day 3 overall standings

Here are the standings of PMPL Americas after day 1 of the first week:

#1 Loops eSport – 78 Points (39 Kills)

#2 XQ Gaming – 75 Points (35 Kills)

#3 CULTUBGBG – 62 Points (26 Kills)

#4 Wildcard Gaming – 61 Points (17 Kills)

#5 Alpha7GG – 59 Points (17 Kills)

#6 Omen Elite – 56 Points (20 Kills)

#7 Lazarus – 50 Points (15 Kills)

#8 Tempo Storm – 48 Points (24 Kills)

#9 Grunto Esports – 42 Points (17 Kills)

#10 Team Solid- 33 Points (12 Kills)

Standings 11-20

#11 Team Queso – 32 Points (15 Kills)

#12 Enxame Gaming – 31 Points (17 Kills)

#13 Tribe Gaming – 30 Points (12 Kills)

#14 Cloud9 – 24 Points (9 Kills)

#15 Ace1 – 23 Points (10 Kills)

#16 Mezexis Esport – 8 Points (2 Kills)

#17 B4 Esports – 0 Points (0 Kills)

#18 Cream Real Betis – 0 Points (0 Kills)

#19 Pittsburgh Knights – 0 Points (0 Kills)

#20 Trem Carreta Furacão – 0 Points (0 Kills)

The tournament has a prize pool of 200,000$, which is roughly equal to 1.5 crores.

