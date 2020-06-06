PMPL South Asia 2020: Week 3 Day 3 results and overall standings

A look at how the points table has shaped up after Day 3 of the third week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage.

ORANGE ROCK tops the leaderboard with 607 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners after Day 3 of Week 3.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Overall Standings after day 3

The third and final week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage is underway and the battles of the third day have concluded. All the 20 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal, and Bangladesh) performed impressively and competed fiercely throughout the day.

The top three teams in the overall leaderboard of the League Stage will directly qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

A total of five games were played on Day 3 of Week 3 in PMPL 2020. At the end of the day, ORANGE ROCK topped the leaderboard with 607 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners. They were followed by TSM-Entity and SynerGE, who racked up 592 and 567 points respectively.

PMPL SA 2020 Week 3 Day 3 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Week 3 Day 3 Results

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 Points Table after Day 3 of Week 3:

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 607 points (221 kills)

#2 TSM-Entity - 592 points (256 kills)

#3 SynerGE - 567 points (257 kills)

#4 GODLIKE - 555 points (210 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 490 points (185 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 420 points (171 kills)

#7 U Mumba Esports - 400 points (176 kills)

#8 vsgCRAWLERS - 386 points (148 kills)

#9 Team IND - 377 points (155 kills)

#10 PowerHouse - 372 points (135 kills)

PMPL South Asia 2020 Overall Standings

#11 SouL - 363 points (153 kills)

#12 Marcos Gaming - 355 points (145 kills)

#13 Celtz - 312 points (123 kills)

#14 JyanaMaara - 309 points (106 kills)

#15 Elementrix - 302 points (104 kills)

#16 Team Xtreme - 301 points (105 kills)

#17 Team Tamilas - 294 points (128 kills)

#18 INES - 275 points (96 kills)

#19 Team HYPE - 251 points (104 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY - 217 points (87 kills).

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the PMPL on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

