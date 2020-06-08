PMPL Americas 2020: Week 1 Day 2 results and overall standings

Let's take a look at the standing after Day 2 of the first week of PUBG Mobile PMPL Americas.

Tribe Gaming topped the standings with 132 points, closely followed by XQ Gaming who are at 132 points, too.

PMPL Americas Week 1 Day 2 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

PUBG Mobile PMPL Americas offers an enormous prize pool of $200,000, which equates to approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The event features teams from North America and Latin America. Twenty teams are battling for six spots in PUBG Mobile World League Spring 2020 - Global Finals over the course of 2 weeks.

The first week of the tournament is underway, and the matches for second day have concluded. All the teams played exceptionally well.

Wildcraft Gaming started the day with a Chicken dinner on Erangel. The second match, that was played on Miramar, was won by Alpha7GG. The third and fourth matches on Sanhok and Vikendi were secured by Cream Real Betis and Tribe Gaming respectively. The last game on Erangel was again won by Tribe Gaming, making it two games in a row.

At the end of the second day, Tribe Gaming topped the chart with 132 points, closely followed by XQ Gaming again at 132. The two teams had different rankings because of the number of Chicken Dinners. Tempo Storm stood at the third position with 109 points.

PMPL Americas Standings after Week 1 Day 2

PMPL Americas standings 1-10 at the end of Week 1 Day 2 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 Tribe Gaming – 132 Points (58 Kills)

#2 XQ Gaming – 132 Points (58 Kills)

#3 Tempo Storm – 109 Points (53 Kills)

#4 Alpha7GG – 106 Points (31 Kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming – 103 Points (30 Kills)

#6 Team Solid- 90 Points (32 Kills)

#7 Loops eSport – 78 Points (39 Kills)

#8 CULTUBGBG – 74 Points (27 Kills)

#9 Grunto Esports – 70 Points (30 Kills)

#10 Team Queso – 64 Points (25 Kills)

PMPL Americas standings 11-20 at the end of Week 1 Day 2 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Cream Real Betis – 61 Points (23 Kills)

#12 Ace1 – 57 Points (22 Kills)

#13 Trem Carreta Furacão – 56 Points (29 Kills)

#14 Pittsburgh Knights – 56 Points ( 27 Kills)

#15 Omen Elite – 56 Points (20 Kills)

#16 Enxame Gaming – 55 Points (29 Kills)

#17 Cloud9 – 55 Points (17 Kills)

#18 Lazarus – 50 Points (15 Kills)

#19 Mezexis Esport – 8 Points (2 Kills)

#20 B4 Esports – 7 Points (2 Kills)

