PMPL Americas Season 1 Day 7: Results and overall standings

After a day of high-octane action, Wildcard Gaming (352 points) topped the standings.

Loops eSports (346) and while Tempo Storm (342) make up the remaining places on the leaderboard.

PMWL Season 1 standings (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

Day 7 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Season 1 has come to and end, and true to hype, the matches were remarkably excellent.

The first map on Erangel was picked up by Alpha7GG. Tempo Storm won the second and fourth matches on Miramar and Vikendi, respectively, while Grunto eSports secured the third map on Sanhok. The final game of the day, on Erangel, was clinched by Trem Carreta Furacao.

At the end of Day 7 of PMPL Americas, Wildcrad Gaming are atop the leaderboard with 352 points. They are closely followed by Loops eSports with 346 Points, while Tempo Storm are placed third with 342 points courtesy of two Chicken Dinners. They have also played five matches lesser than the top two teams.

PMPL Americas Season 1 Standings after Day 7

PMPL Americas Season 1 top ten standings at the end Day 7 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 Wildcard Gaming - 352 Points (148 Kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 346 Points (152 Kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 342 Points (147 Kills)

#4 B4 Esports - 338 Points (137 Kills)

#5 Trem Carreta Furacão - 302 Points (120 Kills)

#6 Team Queso - 289 Points (117 Kills)

#7 Tribe Gaming - 270 Points (119 Kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 268 Points (112 Kills)

#9 XQ Gaming - 259 Points (104 Kills)

#10 Cream Real Betis - 242 Points (87 Kills)

PMPL Americas Season 1 11-20 positions at the end Day 7 (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Cloud9 - 240 Points (91 Kills)

#12 Alpha7GG - 232 Points (82 Kills)

#13 Omen Elite - 227 Points (94 Kills)

#14 Ace1 - 211 Points (84 Points)

#15 CULTUBGBG - 190 Points (63 Kills)

#16 Grunto Esports - 180 Points (72 Kills)

#17 Lazarus - 176 Points (60 Kills)

#18 Mezexis Esport - 170 Points (56 Kills)

#19 Enxame Gaming - 161 Points (80 Kills)

#20 Team Solid - 156 Points (51 Kills)

The event features teams from North and Latin America. The top eight teams will qualify for the PMWL Season Zero - West.