PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals: Prize pool distribution

Let's take a look at the amount won by each team that played PMPL Finals.

TSM-ENTclutchgod was crowned as the MVP of PMPL SA Finals and won $1000.

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Finals ended on 14th June, after three days of fierce competition between 16 teams. Team Celtz, often referred as the underdogs, won PMPL South Asia Finals. A total of 7 teams have qualified from PMPL to PUBG Mobile PMWL East.

PMPL South Asia Prize Pool Distribution

#1 Place :- $40,000 :- 30.30 Lakhs INR :- Celtz [Qualified to World League from PMPL SA Finals]

#2 Place :- $20,000 :- 15.2 Lakhs Inr :- Tsm-Entity[Qualified to World League from PMPL League Stage]

#3 Place :- $5,500 :- 4.17 Lakhs Inr :- Megastars [Qualified to World League from PMPL SA Finals]

#4 Place :- $8,000 :- 6.07 Lakhs Inr :- Orange Rock [Qualified to World League from PMPL SA League Stage]

#5 Place :- $6,500 :- 4.93 Lakhs Inr :- Synerge [Qualified to World League from PMPL SA League Stage]

#6 Place :- $6,500 :- 4.93 Lakhs Inr :- Team Ind [Qualified to World League from PMPL SA Finals]

#7 Place :- $5,500 :- 4.17 Lakhs Inr :- Godlike [Qualified to World League from PMPL SA League Stage]

#8 Place :- $5,500 :- 4.17 Lakhs Inr :- Fnatic

#9 Place :- $5,000 :- 3.80 Lakhs Inr :- U Mumba Esports

#10 Place :- $5,000 :- 3.80 Lakhs Inr :- Elementrix

#11 Place :- $4,500 :- 3.40 Lakhs Inr :- Team Xtreme

#12 Place :- $4,500 :- 3.40 Lakhs Inr :- Marcos Gaming

#13 Place :- $3,500 :- 2..65 Lakhs Inr :- Team Soul

#14 Place :- $3,500 :- 2.65 Lakhs Inr :- Team Tamilas

#15 Place :- $2,750 :- 2.09 Lakhs Inr :- Vsgcrawlers

#16 Place :- $2,750 :- 2.09 Lakhs Inr :- Powerhouse

Mvp Of PUBG Mobile Pro League SA Finals :- Tsm-Entclutchgod - $1000

PMPL South Asia Finals Overall Standings

#1 Team Celtz :- 213 points [ 83 kills] ]

#2 TSM Entity - 202 points [99 kills]

#3 Megastars - 167 points [63 kills]

#4 Orange Rock - 165 points [61 kills]

#5 SynerGE - 161 points [55 kills]

#6 TEAM IND - 160 points [66 kills]

#7 Godlike - 144 points [50 kills]

#8 Fnatic - 128 points [58 kills]

#9 U Mumba Esports - 116 points [61 kills]

#10 Elementrix - 111 points [37 kills]

#11 Team Xtreme - 108 points [45 kills]

#12 Marcos Gaming - 106 points[51 kills]

#13 Team Soul - 95 points [34 kills]

#14 Team Tamilas - 93 points [33 kills]

#15 VSGG Crawlers - 87 points [30 kills]

#16 Powerhouse - 74 points [29 kills]