PMPL European Championship Spring 2023: Teams, schedule, PMWI slot, and more

Come June 8, the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) European Championship Spring 2023 will kick off, featuring the region's 16 best teams. The main objective for these teams will be to trump this grand contest. The tournament will continue until June 11 and will showcase the top eight squads from both Turkey and Europe.

The event will be an online affair, with the winning team progressing to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023. Gaimin Gladiators have already gained a seat in the PMWI Allstars as the organization acquired the highest fan votes in Europe.

Teams that have qualified for the PMPL EU Spring Championship

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Check out the TEAM LIST for the 2023 PMPL EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP SPRING!



Which team will rise to the top and secure a slot in the PMWI?



Don't forget to WATCH LIVE from June 8th to 11th.



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL Check out the TEAM LIST for the 2023 PMPL EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP SPRING!Which team will rise to the top and secure a slot in the PMWI?Don't forget to WATCH LIVE from June 8th to 11th. #PMPL EUROPEAN 🌟 Check out the TEAM LIST for the 2023 PMPL EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP SPRING! 💪 Which team will rise to the top and secure a slot in the PMWI?⏰Don't forget to WATCH LIVE from June 8th to 11th.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL #PMPLEUROPEAN https://t.co/NL0uwGsdZD

Below are the 16 teams competing in the European Championship Spring 2023:

Gaimin Gladiators Major Pride Game Lord ExcuseMe MadBulls Nexus Gaming ARR Esports SLY Europe FUT Esports Ozarox Esports Next Rüya Fire Flux Esports Regnum Carya Esports Besiktas Esports BRA Esports Melise Esports

Teams to watch out for

For some time now, Gaimin Gladiators' lineup has been considered among the best in the region, especially when it comes to performing on grand stages. The organization recruited the former Natus Vincere squad earlier this year. As the defending champions, they will be determined to retain their title.

Russia's Major Pride has also been in form, having recently won the league stage and securing a second-place finish in the PMPL Europe 2023 Spring final. Game Lord and Madbulls are the other two teams that may shine in the event and could give tough competition to the other teams.

The PMPL Turkey final witnessed a dominant performance by Futbolist, who outplayed their opponents with ease. If they maintain this newly found form, they could emerge as strong contenders in the upcoming tournament.

However, the absence of World Champions S2G Esports, who failed to qualify for this event, highlights how intense the competition will be. Despite being the top team in the PMPL Turkey league stage, they faltered in the finals, ultimately leading to their exclusion from the championship.

Meanwhile, the first runners-up of the previous EU Championship, FireFlux Esports, are also eyeing their second regional trophy. The team has been in fine form lately and cannot be underestimated. With their experience and skill, they could pose a significant threat to their opponents.

Poll : 0 votes