PMPL South Asia 2020: Team Soul wins Match 3 of Day 4

PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament is in full swing as the fourth day of the tournament has commenced. A total of five matches would be played in different maps throughout the day.

How did the third match on Day-4 at PMPL 2020 unfold?

The third match of the PMPL South Asia 2020 took place in Sanhok from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Docks to Mongnai, and the first play zone of the game was formed on the southern side of the map.

Early Game

The full-geared team TSM Entity removed the entire squad of Fnatic. As a result, Fnatic faced an early elimination and fell drastically down the leaderboard. On the other hand, GodL was prepared for the early engagements and took down TSM Entity Clutchgod. Later on, two more players of TSM Entity were taken out as Jonathan emerged as the last one to survive.

Mid Game

The revamped team, PowerHouse, threw caution to the wind and risked their entire squad. However, they got eliminated at #10 rank because of poor execution and game-play. Everyone held their positions in the second half of the match. Amidst all of this, Hype clan made their move and delivered substantial damage on Team IND.

Late Game

Team SouL, with the advantage of the play zone, didn't miss the chance to make a charge on their opponents and garner a couple of kill points in the final zone. The final battle was fought between Soul and VSG Crawlers. With the help of a robust strategy and fabulous implementation, Soul clinched the victory and VSG Crawlers finished in the second spot. Soul won the third match of PMPL South Asia 2020 with 14 kills.

