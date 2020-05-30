PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 3 schedule officially announced

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 3 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020 has entered its second week and Day 2 of Week 2 has concluded. After Day 2 of Week 2 in the PUBG Mobile Pro League, ORANGE ROCK tops the leaderboard with 365 points and six chicken dinners. They are followed by GODLIKE and SynerGE with 294 and 281 points respectively.

A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will battle in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The complete schedule of Week 2 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has also been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2020 Week 2 Day 3 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020 Revised Dates and Schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 3 of Week 2:

Match 1: Erangel (B C D E)

Erangel (B C D E) Match 2: Sanhok (B C D E)

Sanhok (B C D E) Match 3: Vikendi (A B C E)

Vikendi (A B C E) Match 4: Erangel (A B C E)

Erangel (A B C E) Match 5: Sanhok (A B C E)

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

The PMPL South Asia will go on till 14th June, and a total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action from PMPL South Asia on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

