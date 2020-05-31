PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 4 schedule officially announced

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 4 Schedule

The second week of PMPL South Asia 2020 is coming to an end and today (31st May 2020) is the last day of the Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League. The complete schedule of Week 2 Day 4 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has also been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.

As per the current overall standings, ORANGE ROCK tops the leaderboard with 402 points and seven chicken dinners. They are followed by GODLIKE and SynerGE with 341 and 325 points respectively. A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2020 Week 2 Day 4 Schedule

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 Schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 4 of Week 2:

Matches

Match 1 (18:30): Miramar (A B C E)

Miramar (A B C E) Match 2 (19:20): Erangel (A B D E)

Erangel (A B D E) Match 3 (20:10: Sanhok (A B D E)

Sanhok (A B D E) Match 4 (21:00): Miramar (A B D E)

Miramar (A B D E) Match 5 (21:50): Vikendi (A B D E)

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

The PMPL South Asia will go on till 14th June, and a total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action from PMPL South Asia on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

