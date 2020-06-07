PMPL South Asia 2020: Week 3 Day 4 schedule officially announced

Let's take a look at the complete schedule of Day 4 of the third week of PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia.

PMPL South Asia will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 4 timing

PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on May 22. The tournament has a total of 20 teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh participating. The teams are battling for a massive prize pool of $200,000, as well as a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

The complete schedule of the Week 3 Day 4 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has now been officially announced by PUBG Mobile on their social media pages.

PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 4 Schedule

PMPL South Asia Week 3

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day and the live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 4 of Week 3:

Live Stream Date and Time: 7 June at 6:30 PM IST

Matches

Match 1: Miramar [ A B C E ]

Miramar [ A B C E ] Match 2: Erangel [ A B D E ]

Erangel [ A B D E ] Match 3: Sanhok [ A B D E ]

Sanhok [ A B D E ] Match 4: Miramar [ A B D E ]

Miramar [ A B D E ] Match 5: Vikendi [ A B D E ]

You can also watch the live stream of PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

As per the current standings of the PUBG Mobile PMPL SA 2020, ORANGE ROCK are on the top of the leaderboard with 607 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners. They are followed by TSM-Entity and SynerGE, who have racked up 592 and 567 points respectively.

All the 20 teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the top three squads will get a direct entry into PUBG Mobile PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be filled up by the top two squads from the final stage.