PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 1 schedule announced officially

The first day of PMPL South Asia Finals will begin on 12 June at 6:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch the live action of PMPL South Asia Finals at official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 Day 1 Schedule

After some nail-biting matches at the PMPL South Asia 2020 league stage, three teams have qualified for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). PMPL South Asia Finals is around the corner, where a total of 16 teams that have qualified from the league stage will compete for the title and two remaining slots of PMWL 2020.

It's now time to witness more breathtaking and intense gameplay, as PMPL South Asia Finals are starting tomorrow. The schedule for day 1 has been announced officially. Let's take a look at PMPL South Asia Finals Day 1 schedule.

Refer to this page for PMPL South Asia 2020 Results

Day 1 Schedule of PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

The final stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League will begin on 12 June and will go on for three days. Each day, a total of five matches will be conducted in third perspective mode, where 16 qualified teams will push harder to win the tournament.

Live Stream Date and Time: 12 June at 6:30 PM IST

Maps

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Miramar

Miramar Match 3: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 4: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 5: Erangel

In the league stage, Orange Rock showed some amazing gameplay to PUBG Mobile fans, where the team dominated the leaderboard throughout the tournament. Excluding the first spot, a lot of ups and downs were observed during the league stage. According to the overall standings after day 6, TSM Entity and Godlike were the runner ups of PMPL South Asia League stage.

Teams Qualified for PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

Here's the list of 16 teams that will play the final stage:

Orange Rock

TSM | Entity

Godlike

SynerGE

Fnatic

Megastars

Marcos Gaming

Soul

VSG-Crawlers

Powerhouse

Umumba Esports

IND

Celtz

Elementrix

Team Tamilas

Team Xtreme

About PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020

PUBG Pro Mobile League 2020 is a PUBG Mobile professional league for South Asia region. A total of twenty teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh are competing for the $200,000 prize pool and the available five spots in PUBG Mobile World League.