PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 3 schedule officially announced

The third day of the PMPL South Asia Finals will begin on 14th June at 6:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

After some nail-biting matches in the PMPL South Asia 2020 league stage, three teams have already qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The Finals of PMPL South Asia between the 16 teams that qualified from the league stage are well underway. They will compete for the prize money and the two remaining slots.

We have witnessed some breathtaking and intense gameplay during the PMPL South Asia Finals. The schedule for Day 3 has been announced officially. Let's take a look at the PMPL South Asia Finals Day 3 fixtures.

Refer to this page for PMPL South Asia 2020 Results

Day 3 schedule of PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

The final stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League began on 12th June and will go on till 15th June. Every day a total of five matches will be conducted in third perspective mode, where the 16 qualified teams will try to win the tournament.

Live stream date and Time: 14 June at 6:30 PM IST

Maps

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Sanhok

Match 4: Vikendi

Match 5: Erangel

At the end of Day 2, TSM Entity topped the leaderboard with 176 points and a whopping three chicken dinners. They were followed by Celtz and Megastars, both of whom racked up 126 and 121 points respectively.

Teams qualified for PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

Here's the list of 16 teams that will play the final stage:

Orange Rock

TSM-Entity

Godlike

SynerGE

Fnatic

Megastars

Marcos Gaming

Soul

VSG-Crawlers

Powerhouse

Umumba Esports

IND

Celtz

Elementrix

Team Tamilas

Team Xtreme

About PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 is a PUBG Mobile professional league for the South Asia region. A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh are competing for a total prize pool of $200,000 and a chance to grab one of the five available spots in the PUBG Mobile World League.