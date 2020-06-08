PMPL South Asia Week 4 Schedule: 12th to 14th June 2020

Let's take a look at the week 4 schedule of PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia.

PMPL South Asia Finals will begin on 12 June and go on till 14 June 2020.

PUBG Mobile's PMPL South Asia league stage ended on 7th June, after three weeks of fierce competition. A total of 16 teams have qualified for the PMPL South Asia Finals, that will begin on 12th June.

The top 3 teams of PMPL South Asia league stage have qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The top 16 teams qualified for PMPL SA finals including top 3 PUBG Mobile World League qualified teams.

PMPL SA FINALS QUALIFIED TEAMS

1.Orange Rock

2.TSM-Entity

3. GODLIKE

4. SynerGE

5. MEAGASTARS

6. FNATIC

7. Marcos Gaming

8. SOUL

9. VSGCRAWLERS 1

0. POWER HOUSE

11. U MUMBA ESPORTS

12.IND

13.CELTZ

14. ELEMENTRIX

15. TEAM TAMILAS

16. TEAM XTREME

The following teams have qualified to PUBG Mobile World League:

1.ORANGE ROCK

2. TSM ENTITY

3. GODLIKE.

These teams will also play at PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia Finals.

The end of PMPL South Asia league stage meant that four teams had to take their leave from the tournament. The eliminated teams are Jyanmaara, Team Hype, Ines and Deadeyes guy.

PUBG Mobile PMPL South Asia Finals (Week 4 ) Schedule

WEEK 4 DAY 1:- 12TH JUNE [ FRIDAY ]

MATCH 1 :- 18:30 :- ERANGEL

MATCH 2 :- 19:20 :- SANHOK

MATCH 3 :- 20:10 :- ERANGEL

MATCH 4 :- 21:10 :- MIRAMAR

MATCH 5:- 21:50 :- ERANGEL

WEEK 4 DAY 2 :- 13TH JUNE [ SATURDAY ]

MATCH 1 :- 18:30 :- ERANGEL

MATCH 2 :- 19:20 :- VIKENDI

MATCH 3 :- 20:10 :- ERANGEL

MATCH 4 :- 21:10 :- SANHOK

MATCH 5:- 21:50 :- ERANGEL

WEEK 4 DAY 1 :- 14TH JUNE [ SUNDAY ]

MATCH 1 :- 18:30 :- ERANGEL

MATCH 2 :- 19:20 :- VIKENDI

MATCH 3 :- 20:10 :- ERANGEL

MATCH 4 :- 21:10 :- MIRAMAR

MATCH 5:- 21:50 :- ERANGEL