PMSL 2024 CSA Spring League Stage: Overall standings, highlights, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

4Merical Vibes from Mongolia topped the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 CSA Spring, posting a total of 654 points in 72 matches played in this phase. The side improved their results in their last few matches and sealed the prime spot on the overall scoreboard. RUKH Esports from Kazakhstan had a brilliant run as well, claiming the second rank with 598 points.

MadBulls also showcased their enhanced performance in the last two weeks of the League Stage, ensuring third position with 593 points. Nepal’s DRS Gaming, who had a fantastic start to the PMSL Spring, strayed a bit in the second week but somehow managed to finish in the fourth spot with 546 points.

Mongolia’s IHC Esports, the current world champions, ranked fifth with 503 points. Fellow Mangolian roster Falcon Force was behind them in the sixth spot with 478 points. Both superstar rosters will now strive to maintain their superiority in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMSL CSA Spring Finals and bonus points

4Merical Vibes - 57 points RUKH eSports - 53 points MadBulls - 53 points DRS GAMING - 52 points IHC ESPORTS - 45 points Horaa Esports - 45 points Falcons Force - 45 points De Muerte - 32 points Team Lakers - 30 points ASagi8 Esports - 29 points A1 TMT Esports - 28 points Everest Gaming - 28 points R3GICIDE - 28 points HardBass Team - 24 points 52 Esports - 21 points Stronger Esports - 20 points

Horaa Esports, who recently represented Nepal at the PMGO 2024 Brazil, came seventh in the Finale. ASagi8 Esports from Pakistan had a modest run, grabbing the eighth position. De Muerte and Team Lakers finished 9th and 10th, respectively.

A1 TMT Esports from Bangladesh finished 12th in the PMSL League Stage. R3GICIDE and Hardbass were 13th and 14th, respectively, after putting up below-average performances. 52Esports from Pakistan ranked 16th and managed to reach the Finale.

Major Pride ended up in the 17th spot and failed to advance to the PMSL CSA Finale. Stalwart Esports, who recently signed their new PUBG Mobile squad, had a disastrous performance, as the Mongolian lineup ranked 18th in the League Stage. WAOW from Pakistan and KS AXE from Bangladesh came in the last two spots of this phase.

The top 16 teams will now play in the PMSL 2024 CSA Spring Grand Finals from June 13 to June 15, 2024. The five teams with the highest points will achieve a spot in the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC).