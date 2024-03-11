PMSL 2024 SEA Spring Group Stage: Overall standings, highlights, and qualified teams for Finals

The Group Stage of the PMSL 2024 SEA Spring ended on March 10, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Finale. Boom Esports was the star performer after three weeks of this initial phase. The Indonesian squad collected 131 points and ranked first in the overall scoreboard. The club was phenomenal in the first two weeks of the phase.

Vampire Esports’ performance surged in the last week, claiming the second spot with 123 points in the overall standings. The experienced Thai squad will now focus on maintaining the momentum they gained in the Finals.

Pigmy Team ranked third with 120 points in the table despite a slight decline in their performance in the last two weeks. RRQ RYU was behind them in the fourth spot with 118 points. Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia came fifth with 110 points after improving their results in the second and third weeks.

Group Stage overall standings of PMSL 2024 SEA Spring

BOOM Esports - 131 points Vampire Esports - 123 points Pigmy Team - 120 points RRQ RYU - 118 points Yoodo Alliance - 110 points Alter Ego Ares - 104 points Talon Esports - 100 points Bigetron RA - 99 points Faze Clan - 98 points D'Xavier - 96 points SEM9 - 90 points Team Flash -87 points Team X - 85 points Geek Fam - 68 points VOIN Esports - 62 points Morph GPX - 49 points The Infinity - 34 points Team NKT - 32 points XERXIA Esports - 19 points CRIT VIP - 0 point ROY Esports -0 point Todak - 0 point PEA Baruz - 0 point Yoodo O-TWO - 0 point

Defending champions Alter Ego Ares collected 104 points in the Group Stage and held sixth in the rankings. Their star PUBG Mobile player, Rosemary, had an incredible performance in the third week. The Indonesian club will now try their best to win the third edition of the PMSL SEA.

Talon Esports, who entered the scene earlier in 2024, ranked with 100 points despite an underwhelming start to the PMSL Spring event. The organization failed to qualify for the Week 1 Finals, but they made a strong comeback in the last two weeks.

Bigetron and Faze Clan earned the eighth and ninth positions with 99 and 98 points, respectively. Geek Fam from Malaysia finished 14th with 67 points. VOIN and Morph were 15th and 16th with 62 and 49 points, respectively.

Popular Thai team Infinity failed in the PMSL Spring as they held the 17th spot with 34 points. NKT and XERXIA collected only 32 and 19 points, respectively. The five teams at the bottom of the leaderboards did not collect a single point.