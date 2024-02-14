PMSL 2024 SEA Spring: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The spring edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA 2024 commences on February 21, 2024, with 24 teams from Southeast Asia. The three-week League Stage will run till March 10, while the Finals is set to be played from March 15 to 17, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The winning club will be granted a direct slot in the PMGO Brazil Main Event, the first international tournament of the year.

Each week of the League phase will be played in three rounds: Group Stage, Last Chance, and Super Sunday. The Group Stage will be held from Wednesday to Friday each week, where these teams, divided into three groups, will compete.

The top eight squads from the Group Stage will move to the Super Sunday, while the bottom 16 squads will fight in the Last Chance (Saturday), with the top eight advancing to the third round.

The Grand Finals will see the top 16 teams based on the overall league points (Super Sunday). These clubs will then play 18 matches in Kuala Lumpur. The total cash prize of the event is $200,000.

Participating teams in PMSL 2024 SEA Spring

These are the 24 teams that will participate in the Super League SEA Spring:

Boom Esports VOIN Esports RRQ RYU Yoodo O-Two SEM9 Esports Team NKT Faze Clan Team X Alter Ego Ares Morph GPX Talon Esports PEA Bazuz Geek Fam XERXIA Esports Vampire Esports D’Xavier Bigetron Esports Pigmy Team Yoodo Alliance Todak Crit vip The Infinity Roy Esports Team Flash

Map rotation for PMSL League Stage

Each day of the League Stage will feature six games. The opening battle will be contested in Sanhok, while the next three encounters will be in Erangel. The last two games will be held in Miramar. Here is the map order for each day:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

PUBG Mobile has partnered with 20 South East Asian teams for 2024. These clubs will get a slot in all three editions of the PMSL SEA this year. Apart from these, the spring edition of the Super League will also feature four others, including the winning squad of each country of the PMNC Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

The PMSL Spring is the first major event in this region. All the participating clubs have already made the required changes in their respective PUBG Mobile lineups. Bigetron Esports has re-signed Zuxxy and Luxxy, and Uhight has been signed by Malaysia's SEM9 Esports.