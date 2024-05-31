PMSL 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Malaysia's Yoodo Alliance finished at the top of the standings on Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals, which is being held in Thailand. The team registered 83 points and one Chicken Dinner in six matches. Their primary goal will now be to maintain their position until the end and win the title.

Vietnam's D’Xavier finished second with 76 points and 33 eliminations. The team kicked off their Grand Finals run with a Chicken Dinner in the opening match.

Defending champions BOOM Esports secured third place with 56 points despite not bagging any Chicken Dinner. They faced challenges in their third and fifth matches but did well in the other three encounters.

Day 1 overall standings of PMSL 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals

Here are the overall rankings after Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals:

Yoodo Alliance - 83 points D’Xavier -76 points BOOM Esports - 56 points PEA Baruz - 54 points Team Flash - 53 points Vampire Esports - 51 points RRQ - 46 points Bigetron RA - 45 points Alter Ego - 45 points Infinity - 44 points Pigmy Team - 37 points Faze Clan - 34 points Talon Esports - 32 points Team NKT - 28 points SEM9 - 27 points XERXIA Esports - 9 points

PEA Baruz bagged fourth place on Day 1 with 54 points. The Malaysian team had a below-average run in the league phase but made a magnificent comeback on the opening day of the final stage. Team Flash finished behind them in fifth position with 53 points.

Vampire Esports secured the sixth position with 51 and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Team RRQ was inconsistent and finished seventh with 46 points.

Bigetron RA and Alter Ego, who were star performers in the PMSL League, faltered on the first day of the tournament's final stage. Both teams have 45 points each and will be hoping to regain their form in the next two days.

Faze and Talon came in 12th and 13th with 34 and 32 points, respectively. XERXIA finished last with nine points.

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Summer Grand Finals is scheduled to take place on June 1. The 16 finalists are contesting for five slots in the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024, which is set to be played in July.

