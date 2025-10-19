PMSL 2025 MENA Fall: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and prize pool distribution 

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 MENA Fall concluded on October 18. A total of six teams from the Middle East and North Africa region have advanced to the Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Popular club Gen.G Esports became the undisputed champion of the Fall edition of the Super League. The squad exhibited amazing consistency in the Grand Finals.Gen.G scored 180 points in the finale, grabbing two Chicken Dinners and 104 eliminations in the process. The team earned a cash prize of $41,000. R8 Esports finished second in the PMSL due its impressive performances. The squad accumulated 155 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 93 kills. Geekay Esports ensured third place with 154 points.Gen.G, R8, and Geekay have advanced to the Gauntlet Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025, while GS, Twisted Minds, and Desert Storm have been selected for the Group Stage of the Championship. The PMGC 2025 will kick off on November 24 with 39 teams.Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 MENA FallA total of 16 teams contested in the event for a huge prize pool of $200,000. Here is the prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 MENA Fall:Gen.G Esports MENA - $41,000R8 Esports - $23,550Geekay Esports - $18,000GS Esports - $15,600POWR eSports - $14,750721 Esports - $9,050Twisted Minds - $8,300Silent Hell Esports - $9,700Team RA'AD - $7,000Team Vision - $7,4007C Esports - $12,650KR Esports - $7,500The Vicious - $6,250Future Nextgen - $5,150Cryptics Esports - $9,250XProjekt Esports - $4,850GS Team claimed fourth place with 131 points and two Chicken Dinners. POWR and 721 Esports are fifth and sixth with 131 and 125 points, respectively. Twisted Minds had a slow start to the event, but improved its performance in the finale and came seventh with 117 points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSilent Hell had a mediocre run in the PMSL Fall as the side finished eighth with 104 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team RA’AD also had average performances as it ranked ninth with 100 points.Defending champion Team Vision faltered in the PMSL Fall. The PUBG Mobile squad failed to perform well in the finale, scoring 100 points (including 75 eliminations). 7C Esports came in 11th with 99 points.KR and Vicious faltered in the finale and ended up in the 12th and 13th spots, respectively. Future Nextgen from Egypt came in 14th with 87 points. Cryptics and xProjekt Esports from Morocco were in the bottom two with only 73 and 48 points, respectively.