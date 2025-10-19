  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PMSL 2025 MENA Fall: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and prize pool distribution 

PMSL 2025 MENA Fall: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and prize pool distribution 

By Gametube
Published Oct 19, 2025 05:36 GMT
Gen.G wins PMSL 2025 MENA Fall (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Gen.G wins PMSL 2025 MENA Fall (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 MENA Fall concluded on October 18. A total of six teams from the Middle East and North Africa region have advanced to the Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Popular club Gen.G Esports became the undisputed champion of the Fall edition of the Super League. The squad exhibited amazing consistency in the Grand Finals.

Ad

Gen.G scored 180 points in the finale, grabbing two Chicken Dinners and 104 eliminations in the process. The team earned a cash prize of $41,000. R8 Esports finished second in the PMSL due its impressive performances. The squad accumulated 155 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 93 kills. Geekay Esports ensured third place with 154 points.

Gen.G, R8, and Geekay have advanced to the Gauntlet Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025, while GS, Twisted Minds, and Desert Storm have been selected for the Group Stage of the Championship. The PMGC 2025 will kick off on November 24 with 39 teams.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 MENA Fall

A total of 16 teams contested in the event for a huge prize pool of $200,000. Here is the prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 MENA Fall:

  1. Gen.G Esports MENA - $41,000
  2. R8 Esports - $23,550
  3. Geekay Esports - $18,000
  4. GS Esports - $15,600
  5. POWR eSports - $14,750
  6. 721 Esports - $9,050
  7. Twisted Minds - $8,300
  8. Silent Hell Esports - $9,700
  9. Team RA'AD - $7,000
  10. Team Vision - $7,400
  11. 7C Esports - $12,650
  12. KR Esports - $7,500
  13. The Vicious - $6,250
  14. Future Nextgen - $5,150
  15. Cryptics Esports - $9,250
  16. XProjekt Esports - $4,850
Ad

GS Team claimed fourth place with 131 points and two Chicken Dinners. POWR and 721 Esports are fifth and sixth with 131 and 125 points, respectively. Twisted Minds had a slow start to the event, but improved its performance in the finale and came seventh with 117 points.

Ad

Silent Hell had a mediocre run in the PMSL Fall as the side finished eighth with 104 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team RA’AD also had average performances as it ranked ninth with 100 points.

Defending champion Team Vision faltered in the PMSL Fall. The PUBG Mobile squad failed to perform well in the finale, scoring 100 points (including 75 eliminations). 7C Esports came in 11th with 99 points.

KR and Vicious faltered in the finale and ended up in the 12th and 13th spots, respectively. Future Nextgen from Egypt came in 14th with 87 points. Cryptics and xProjekt Esports from Morocco were in the bottom two with only 73 and 48 points, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications