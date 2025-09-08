India receives invite for PMGC 2025: Format and slot distribution

Level Infinite and Krafton have announced the slots distribution for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. After a long period, India has received an invitation to this prestigious event. The champions of the BGMI Showdown 2025 India will directly qualify for the Championship. Two teams from the India vs South Korea vs Japan tournament will advance to the Global Championship.There will be 40 teams from around the world competing for the coveted title in Bangkok, Thailand, in November and December 2025. This will be the sixth edition of the Global Championship. The publisher has not yet announced the event schedule.The Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 will kick off on September 18, 2025. Many top-tier BGMI teams will compete for a spot in the Global Championship 2025. Eight teams from the event will also qualify for the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 India vs South Korea vs Japan, scheduled to be held from October 31, 2025, to November 2, 2025.Slots distribution for PMGC 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is the slots distribution for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025:South East Asia - 7 teamsCentral and South Asia - 6 teamsAmericas - 5 teamsEurope - 6 teamsMENA - 6 teamsAfrica - 1 teamSouth Korea - 1 teamJapan - 1 teamIndia - 1 teamIndia vs South Korea vs Japan - 2 teamsPEL (China) - 3 teamsHost Country Invite - 1 teamFormatPMGC 2025 will be played in four stages: The Gauntlet, Group Stage, Last Chance, and Grand Finals.The Gauntlet16 teams from the regional championship will compete across three days in the initial stage. From here, the top seven teams will qualify directly for the Grand Finals. The remaining nine clubs will move to the Group Stage.Group Stage23 teams from the regional events and nine teams from The Gauntlet will play in the Group Stage. They will be divided into two groups, each with 16 teams. The top-three performers from each group will advance to the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, the fourth to 11th placed teams from each group will qualify for Last Chance, while the bottom five teams will be eliminated from PMGC 2025.Last Chance16 teams from the Group Stage will compete across two days for two spots in the Grand Finals. This stage will feature 12 matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrand FinalsA total of 16 teams will battle in the PMGC 2025 Grand Finals for the trophy and a cash prize. The finale includes seven teams from The Gauntlet, six teams from the Group Stage, two teams from Last Chance, and one team from the host country.