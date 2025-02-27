PMSL 2025 SEA Group Stage Week 1 Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring was held on February 27, with teams from Groups B and C taking to the stage. Team Flash jumped to first with 87 points after 12 matches. The Vietnamese squad didn’t grab a single win, while OJTH from Thailand moved to second with 86 points and one Chicken Dinner. Alliance from Malaysia also had a great day, securing third spot with 80 points.

RRQ from Indonesia, who had a mediocre run on Day 1, bounced back on Thursday and stood fourth with 76 points and one Chicken Dinner. TEM garnered 66 points and moved to fifth in the table. Maqna finished sixth with 61 points. These six teams have played all 12 matches of the Group Stage Week 1.

A total of 24 teams, divided into three groups, are playing in the Group Stage of the PMSL League Week 1. Each team will participate in 12 matches in this phase. The top 16 squads will then compete in the Super Weekend Week 1.

Day 2 overview of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Week 1

Team Flash - 87 points OsjaTH - 86 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 80 points RRQ RYU - 76 points TEM Entertainment - 66 points Maqna Esports - 61 points BOOM Esports - 60 points D'Xavier - 58 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 56 points Team Secret - 52 points Vampire - 52 points SEM9 - 51 points Bigetron Esports - 51 points Alter Ego Ares - 40 points Talon Esports - 39 points Kagendra - 32 points EArena - 25 points Strangers Esports - 22 points HomeBois - 21 points FaZe Clan - 21 points New Era - 20 points Vikings Esports - 15 points Todak - 14 points Enam Sembilan Esports - 12 points

VOIN Donkey from Indonesia slipped to ninth with 56 points. That said, the team didn’t play on Day 2. Team Secret and Vampire Esports have collected 52 points apiece. Bigetron settled for 13th with 51 points after six matches.

Alter Ego and Talon Esports finished 14th and 15th with 40 and 49 points respectively. Both teams have played 12 matches in the Group Stage of the PMSL Week 1. Further down, EArena from Thailand finished 17th with 25 points.

Faze had a disappointing start, grabbing a meager 21 points in six matches. New Era and Viking scored 20 and 15 respectively. Todak and Enam Sembilan Esports were languishing in the bottom with 14 and 12 points respectively.

