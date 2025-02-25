PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring complete format explained 

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring kicks off on February 26. A total of 24 teams from Southeast Asia will clash against each other for one spot in the PMGO 2025. This three-week event is scheduled to be held in Malaysia and features $200,000 in prize money. The tournament has a different format than its previous editions.

The champions of the PMSL 2025 SEA will receive a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Main Event, which is an international tournament. The Super League will run until March 16. Many teams have added new players in their lineup ahead of the event. It is the first official PUBG Mobile event of the year in the region.

Format for PMSL 2025 SEA Spring

The Spring Season of the Super League 2025 SEA will be played in two stages, League and Grand Finals. Here is the complete format:

League Stage - February 26 to March 9, 2025

The League Stage will be organized across two weeks. Each week will be played in two phases: Group Stage and Super Weekend.

Group Stage (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday)

Twenty-four teams will be seeded equally into three groups. This phase will feature 18 matches across three days. The top 16 teams will compete in the Super Weekend.

Super Weekend (Saturday and Sunday)

The top 16 teams from the Group Stage will fight across two days in the Super Weekend. This phase will feature six matches both days of Week 1.

While the Super Weekend phase of Week 2 will have Smash Rule format. Day 1 of the second week will consist of six matches. After Day 1, teams will be given a pre-determined number of points for Day 2. Once a team crosses the Match Points (TBA + 10), the first team to earn a Chicken Dinner will automatically win this phase.

If none of the teams win a Chicken Dinner after crossing the Match Points, then the winner of this phase will be decided based on the overall standings. There will be a maximum of eight matches on Day 2.

The overall points table of the PMSL League Stage will be determined by the points earned during the Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from this scoreboard will be advanced to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight teams will be eliminated from the Super League Spring.

Grand Finals (March 14 to 16)

The top 16 teams will engage against each other over 18 matches in the PMSL Grand Finals. Based on the total points table, the first ranked team will qualify for the PMGO 2025.

