PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring was played on February 26, 2025. Teams from Groups A and C competed in their first six matches of the Group Stage Week 1. VOIN Donkey from Indonesia took first place on the scoreboard with 56 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team won the first and sixth matches of the day.

Ad

Team Secret from Vietnam ranked second with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner. The club clinched a 17-point Chicken Dinner in the third match of the day. Vampire Esports from Thailand, too, had a good start to the PMSL, claiming the third spot with 52 points. They didn’t win any games on Day 1 but still performed well.

The Group Stage of Week 1 features 18 matches. The remaining 12 matches will be played on February 28, 2025, and March 1, 2025. The top 16 teams out of the 24 participating will qualify for the Super Weekend of the first week.

Ad

Trending

Day 1 overall standings of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Day 1

Ad

VOIN Donkey - 56 points Team Secret - 52 points Vampire - 52 points OJTH - 51 points Bigetron Esports - 51 points Alliance - 42 points Team Flash - 38 points Maqna Esports - 37 points TEM - 32 points Talon - 27 points RRQ - 24 points HomeBois - 21 points Faze - 21 points New Era - 20 points Vikings Esports - 15 points Alter Ego - 9 points

Team OJTH from Thailand were fourth with 51 points, including 27 eliminations. The Thai squad conquered a 20-point Chicken Dinner in their second encounter of the PMSL. Popular club Bigetron Esports secured the fifth spot with 51 points despite not winning a single match.

Ad

Ad

Alliance from Malaysia were sixth with 42 points. They clinched a 21-point victory in the fifth match of the day. Team Flash and Magna Esports were seventh and eighth with 38 and 37 points, respectively.

TEM from Thailand were ninth with 32 points despite winning a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Talon and RRQ came 10th and 11th with 27 and 24 points, respectively. HomeBois and Faze Clan had a disappointing start, scoring only 21 points each.

New Era managed 20 points in six matches and ranked 14th in the overall standings. Vikings Esports could only earn 15 points. Alter Ego, a popular Indonesian team, were at the bottom of the scoreboard with only nine points, including six kills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.