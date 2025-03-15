PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

D’Xavier led the way after Day 2 of the PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals. The Vietnamese powerhouse has collected 140 points and three Chicken Dinners after 12 matches. The team will strive to retain its momentum on the final day and win this tournament. The winner will also qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Main Event.

Vampire Esports from Thailand also maintained its rhythm and finished second with 113 points and one Chicken Dinner. Alliance from Malaysia jumped to third with 107 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall points table after Day 2 of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Finals

D'Xavier - 140 points Vampire - 113 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 107 points Bigetron Esports - 100 points SEM9 - 93 points Kagendra - 81 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 78 points RRQ RYU - 75 points Alter Ego Ares - 71 points OsjaTH - 70 points Strangers Esports - 66 points BOOM Esports - 58 points eArena - 58 points Team Flash - 52 points TEM Entertainment - 51 points Team Secret - 51 points

Bigetron Esports from Indonesia stood third with 100 points and 51 kills. Further down, SEM9 finished fifth with 93 points. Kagendra from Indonesia staged an emphatic run on Day 2 and made a great jump in the overall standings, finishing sixth with 81 points.

VOIN Donkey also played well and moved up to seventh with 78 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Indonesian squad was 15th after Day 1 of the Grand Finals. The squad clinched two Chicken Dinners on Day 2 and made a huge leap in the overall standings. RRQ sat eighth with 75 points and one Chicken Dinner. Alter Ego, a popular Indonesian firm, ranked ninth with 71 points.

OJTH from Thailand slipped to 10th following a poor run on Day 2 of the PMSL Finals. The team has collected 70 points and 35 eliminations. Stranger Esports finished 11th with 66 points.

Renowned Indonesian team BOOM Esports suffered another disappointing outing as the squad sat 12th with 58 points. EArena and Team Flash have collected 58 and 52 points respectively.

TEM had a horrible run and slipped to 15th with 51 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Secret remained rooted at the bottom with 51 points. These teams will look to bounce back in the remaining six matches of the PMSL.

