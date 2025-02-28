PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Group Stage Week 1: Overall standings and highlights 

The Group Stage of the PMSL 2025 SEA Spring League Week 1 concluded on February 28, 2025. The top 16 teams qualified for the Super Weekend Week 1, scheduled for March 1 and 2, 2025. BOOM Esports from Indonesia ranked first with 114 points over its 12 matches. The team scored 70 eliminations and two Chicken Dinners. Bigeton Esports followed, coming second with 102 points.

Meanwhile, VOIN Donkey secured the third position with 90 points and two Chicken Dinners. All three top teams hail from Indonesia. Team Flash from Vietnam secured fourth rank with 87 points despite not winning a single game, while OJTH ranked fifth with 86 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall rankings of PMSL SEA Spring Group Stage Week 1

BOOM Esports - 114 points Bigetron Esports - 102 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 90 points Team Flash - 87 points OsjaTH - 86 points Vampire - 84 points EArena - 84 points SEM9 - 81 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 80 points D'Xavier - 79 points RRQ RYU - 76 points Team Secret - 73 points Kagendra - 67 points TEM Entertainment - 66 points Enam Sembilan Esports - 63 points Maqna Esports - 61 points New Era - 57 points Strangers Esports - 53 points Todak - 44 points Vikings Esports - 43 points Alter Ego Ares - 40 points Faze Clan - 40 points Talon Esports - 39 points HomeBois - 36 points

Thai clubs Vampire Esports and EArena scored 84 points each. SEM9 and Alliance (both from Malaysia) also had good runs, scoring 81 and 79 points, respectively. RRQ was 11th with 76 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Secret, a popular organisation, finished 12th with 73 points.

TEM Entertainment claimed two Chicken Dinners out of its 12 matches in the PMSL Group Stage Week 1 and ranked 14th with 66 points. Enam Sembilan Esports took the 15th spot with 63 points. Meanwhile, Maqna Esports grabbed the 16th spot and qualified for Super Weekend Week 1.

New Era, ranking 17th with 57 points, missed a spot in the Super Weekend Week 1 by a small margin. Popular Indonesian team Alter Ego also had a disappointing run, as the side came 21st with 40 points.

Faze Clan from Thailand stumbled and ended up in 22nd with 40 points. Talon and HomeBois were in the bottom two, with 39 and 36 points, respectively. These bottom eight teams failed to qualify for the Super Weekend Week 1 of the PMSL 2025 SEA.

