PMSL 2025 SEA Spring: Winners, overall standings, and highlights 

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring concluded on March 16, 2025, with D’Xavier from Vietnam becoming the undisputed champions of the tournament. The team also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Main Event.

Ad

D’Xavier scored 171 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 80 eliminations in the Grand Finals. The Vietnamese club was also the top performer of the League Stage. Having now earned $41,350 in prize money, the team will look to prepare for the PMGO 2025.

The PMSL 2025 SEA Spring was held from February 26 to March 16, 2025. A total of 24 teams participated in the League Stage of the event. The Finals boasted the top 16 teams from the League. A total prize pool of $200,000 was awarded to the participants.

Ad

Trending

Overall standings of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Finals

Ad

D'Xavier - 171 points Bigetron Esports - 158 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 153 points Vampire - 145 points SEM9 - 129 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 127 points RRQ RYU - 109 points OsjaTH - 108 points Alter Ego Ares - 106 points Strangers Esports - 104 points Team Flash - 103 points eArena - 94 points Kagendra - 88 points BOOM Esports - 73 points TEM Entertainment - 66 points Team Secret - 66 points

Indonesia’s Bigetron Esports was the runner-up of the event with 158 points and three Chicken Dinners. Their player, Starlest, was the FMVP for his thumping performances in the Grand Finals.

Ad

Ad

Alliance from Malaysia finished third with 153 points and two Chicken Dinners. Vampire Esports slipped to the fourth rank after their poor run in the last few games. The Thai team had finished first in the PMSL 2024 SEA Fall.

SEM9 and VOIN Donkey grabbed fifth and sixth spot with 129 and 127 points, respectively. RRQ RYU from Indonesia scored 109 points and ranked seventh in the Grand Finals. Alter Ego faced difficulties in the event as the club finished ninth.

Ad

Stranger Esports and Team Flash ended up in 10th and 11th positions, with 106 and 104 points, respectively. EArena from Thailand stumbled in the Finals as they came 12th with 94 points. Kagendra finished 13th with 88 points.

BOOM Esports, who won two seasons of the PMSL in 2024, failed to perform well in this tournament. The Indonesian squad claimed 14th spot with a mere 73 points. TEM was 15th with 66 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Secret also performed terribly, with the popular club finishing at the bottom with 66 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.