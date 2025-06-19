  • home icon
  PMSL 2025 Spring CSA Survival Stage: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Jun 19, 2025 07:42 GMT
Aphla Gaming ranked first in PMSL 2025 Spring CSA Survival Stage (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
The Survival Stage of the PMSL 2025 Spring Central and South Asia came to an end with the top 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia emerged as top performer in the stage. The renowned lineup grabbed 216 points and three Chicken Dinners in their 24 matches. The team played aggressively and clinched 151 eliminations.

The Grand Finals of the PMSL 2025 CSA is scheduled for June 20 to 22. The tournament boasts a prize pool of $200,000. The top 16 teams will battle for three spots in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. The finale will be played in Smash Rule.

Overall points table of PMSL 2025 CSA Spring Survival Stage

  1. Alpha Gaming - 216 points
  2. 4thrives Esports - 200 points
  3. Virtus pro - 195 points
  4. AMIX Team - 183 points
  5. Konina Power - 173 points
  6. Horaa Esports - 158 points
  7. DRS GAMING - 152 points
  8. Champions Esports - 152 points
  9. Tribe Aeromacy - 140 points
  10. Al Qadsiah - 139 points
  11. DGSTN77 - 134 points
  12. Team Spirit - 133 points
  13. Natus Vincere - 123 points
  14. UPGRADE - 120 points
  15. Viper Knockout - 103 points
  16. R3GICIDE - 102 points
  17. A1 Esports - 88 points
  18. Hellion Gaming - 88 points
  19. Fache Gaming - 80 points
  20. AS i8 Esports - 20 points

4Thrives Esports from Pakistan performed amazingly and acquired second rank in the scoreboard with 200 points and one Chicken Dinner. Virtus Pro was also phenomenal in this Survival Stage as they ranked third with 195 points and two Chicken Dinners.

AMIX and Konina Power were fourth and fifth with 183 and 173 points, respectively. Both teams earned three Chicken Dinners in their 24 encounters. Nepali powerhouses HORA and DRS Gaming finished sixth and seventh with 158 and 152 points, respectively.

Champions Esports from Mongolia were eighth with 153 points and two Chicken Dinners. Tribe Aeromacy from Nepal came ninth with 140 points, closely followed by AI Qadsiah.

Russian squads DGSTN77 and Team Spirit secured 11th and 12th with 134 and 133 points, respectively. Natus Vincere had a mediocre run in the PMSL Survival Stage as the side ranked 13th with 123 points and one Chicken Dinner. UPGRADE came 14th with 120 points. Pakistani squads Viper Knockout and R3GICIDE made it to the top 16.

A1 Esports from Bangladesh faltered in the stage and ended up in 17th place with 88 points. Hellion Gaming and Fache also faltered in the event. Popular Pakistani squad AS i8 played poorly in the PMSL CSA and finished last with 79 points.

