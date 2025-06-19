PMSL 2025 Spring CSA Survival Stage: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

The Survival Stage of the PMSL 2025 Spring Central and South Asia came to an end with the top 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia emerged as top performer in the stage. The renowned lineup grabbed 216 points and three Chicken Dinners in their 24 matches. The team played aggressively and clinched 151 eliminations.

Ad

The Grand Finals of the PMSL 2025 CSA is scheduled for June 20 to 22. The tournament boasts a prize pool of $200,000. The top 16 teams will battle for three spots in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. The finale will be played in Smash Rule.

Overall points table of PMSL 2025 CSA Spring Survival Stage

Ad

Trending

Alpha Gaming - 216 points 4thrives Esports - 200 points Virtus pro - 195 points AMIX Team - 183 points Konina Power - 173 points Horaa Esports - 158 points DRS GAMING - 152 points Champions Esports - 152 points Tribe Aeromacy - 140 points Al Qadsiah - 139 points DGSTN77 - 134 points Team Spirit - 133 points Natus Vincere - 123 points UPGRADE - 120 points Viper Knockout - 103 points R3GICIDE - 102 points A1 Esports - 88 points Hellion Gaming - 88 points Fache Gaming - 80 points AS i8 Esports - 20 points

4Thrives Esports from Pakistan performed amazingly and acquired second rank in the scoreboard with 200 points and one Chicken Dinner. Virtus Pro was also phenomenal in this Survival Stage as they ranked third with 195 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Ad

AMIX and Konina Power were fourth and fifth with 183 and 173 points, respectively. Both teams earned three Chicken Dinners in their 24 encounters. Nepali powerhouses HORA and DRS Gaming finished sixth and seventh with 158 and 152 points, respectively.

Champions Esports from Mongolia were eighth with 153 points and two Chicken Dinners. Tribe Aeromacy from Nepal came ninth with 140 points, closely followed by AI Qadsiah.

Ad

Russian squads DGSTN77 and Team Spirit secured 11th and 12th with 134 and 133 points, respectively. Natus Vincere had a mediocre run in the PMSL Survival Stage as the side ranked 13th with 123 points and one Chicken Dinner. UPGRADE came 14th with 120 points. Pakistani squads Viper Knockout and R3GICIDE made it to the top 16.

A1 Esports from Bangladesh faltered in the stage and ended up in 17th place with 88 points. Hellion Gaming and Fache also faltered in the event. Popular Pakistani squad AS i8 played poorly in the PMSL CSA and finished last with 79 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.