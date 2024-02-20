PMSL CSA 2024 Spring South Asia Qualifier: Teams, format, dates, and more

The South Asia Qualifier of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) CSA 2024 Spring commences on February 21, 2024. The event will be played in two phases - the five-day League Stage and the three-day Finals. 28 teams from the region have been divided into seven groups for the League Stage. The 16 best teams from the initial phase will register their places in the Grand Finals.

Tencent has invited 17 teams directly in this Qualifier event, while 11 teams were selected from several tournaments. The League Stage is scheduled between February 21 and 25, while the Grand Finals is planned for March 1-3. It will be broadcast live on the PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 4:30 pm. The top five clubs from the competition will seize their seats in the Super League CSA Spring main event.

Participating teams in PMSL CSA Spring 2024 South Asia Qualifier

Here are the 28 teams who will participate in the Qualifiers:

Mabetex Esports RAW Esports Trained to Kill NB Esports Leo Esports 7Seven Esports High Voltage Undergang Slayers Mega Blaze Esports STRONGER ESPORTS Deadeyes Guys SEAL Esports iLLUMiN8 Crew KS AXE Bad Intention X Ace of Spades YETI Reince Tribe Aeromacy Horaa Esports Sky Force Astra Esports A1 TMT Esports KARMA ADROIT51 CMF Esports Team Z Devil x Dragon Dream To Destination

Mabetex Esports from Mongolia was the second-best team in the PMPL South Asia 2023 Fall. The star squad will aim to achieve a top-five finish in the PMSL Qualifiers to enter the main event. Nepali clubs RAW Esports and Train To Kills were third and fifth in the PMPL and will be looking for a strong start in this tournament.

Horaa Esports and Adroit51 have reached the PMSL Qualifiers through the PMCO South Asia 2023. They ranked second and fifth respectively in that event. Tribe Aeromacy and Karma from the PUBG Mobile Nepal Series were selected for the competition.

Sky Force and Dream To Destination have been chosen from the DRS Winter Showdown tournament. Yeti Reince, CMF, and Team Z have been selected from the IGE Masters South Asia event.

In the main event of the PMSL 2024 CSA Spring, seven popular organisations were directly invited, while five teams each from the South Asia and the Central Asia qualifiers will be selected to participate in that major event. Apart from those, the top three teams from the Pakistan Qualifiers will also play in the main event.