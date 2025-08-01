  • home icon
PMWC 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:44 GMT
PMWC 2025 Finals kicks off on August 1 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
The PMWC 2025 Grand Finals kicks off on August 1 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Grand Finals is set to take place on August 1. A total of 16 teams will compete in six matches. Eight of these teams qualified through the Group Stage, while the remaining eight advanced from the Survival Stage. These squads will battle over three days for the championship title.

A total of 24 teams were selected for the Group Stage, held from July 25 to July 27. The top eight secured their spots in the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 competed in the Survival Stage on July 29 and July 30, where the best-performing squads advanced to the finale. Eight teams were eliminated from the tournament.

Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the teams participating in the PMWC 2025 Grand Finals:

  1. Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)
  2. 4thrives Esports (Pakistan)
  3. DRX (South Korea)
  4. Weibo Gaming (China)
  5. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  6. Team Secret (Vietnam)
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  8. IDA Esports (Turkey)
  9. Horaa (Nepal)
  10. Fire Flux (Turkey)
  11. POWR (Saudi Arabia)
  12. Regnum Carya (Turkey)
  13. EArena (Thailand)
  14. NS RedForce (South Korea)
  15. Falcons (Europe)
  16. Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

Schedule and how to watch

Day 1 of the Grand Finals will feature six matches played across three PUBG Mobile maps. Fans can catch all the action live on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok starting at 4:00 pm IST.

youtube-cover
Here is the schedule for Day 1:

  • Pre Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Teams Presentation - 4:15 pm IST
  • Match 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST

Alter Ego from Indonesia delivered impressive performances in the Group Stage, finishing first on the leaderboard. 4Thrives from Pakistan also did well, securing second place. DRX, Weibo, and Alpha Gaming had strong runs as well.

Nepal’s Horaa showcased improvement during the Survival Stage, claiming the top spot on the leaderboard. Fire Flux from Turkey bounced back after a disappointing Group Stage run and finished second.

POWR and Regnum Carya delivered remarkable performances in the Survival Stage. EArena, winners of the PMSL SEA Summer, made a strong comeback after a lackluster Group Stage and earned a place in the PMWC 2025 Grand Finals.

Gametube

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
