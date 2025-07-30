PMWC 2025 Grand Finals: All 16 qualified teams and dates announced 

All 16 finalists for the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 have been confirmed. The Grand Finals is planned from August 1 to 3 at the Qiddiya Esports Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be played in the Smash Rule. The event's prize pool is $3,000,000, and the champions will be awarded $500,000.A total of 24 teams participated in the PMWC Group Stage from July 25 to 27. The top eight clubs entered the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 fought in the Survival Stage on July 29 and 30. The top eight teams from the stage qualified for the Finals, while the remaining eight were knocked out of the World Cup 2025.Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe top teams each from the Group Stage and Survival Stage will battle in the Grand Finals. Here are the 16 finalists:Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)4thrives Esports (Pakistan)DRX (South Korea)Weibo Gaming (China)Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)Team Secret (Vietnam)ThunderTalk Gaming (China)IDA Esports (Turkey)Horaa (Nepal)Fire Flux (Turkey)POWR (Saudi Arabia)Regnum Carya (Turkey)EArena (Thailand)NS RedForce (South Korea)Falcons (Europe)Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)Alter Ego from Indonesia showcased excellent gameplay in the Group Stage and came out on top in the scoreboard. The club played aggressively throughout their matches. Their star player Rosemary was exceptional in the initial stage. The lineup will be one of the top contenders for the PMWC 2025 title.Pakistan’s 4Thrives impressed everyone with their play and was the second best performing team in the Group Stage. DRX from South Korea too had a decent run as they grabbed third position in the overall standings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChina’s Weibo and Mongolia’s Alpha Gaming had a slow start to the Group Stage but they managed to bounce back in their last few encounters and reached the Finale. Team Secret, ThunderTalk, and IDA secured their spots in the top eight in the initial stage of the PMWC 2025.Horaa from Nepal bounced back in the Survival Stage after their mediocre performances in the Group Stage. They finished first in the table. Fire Flux and POWR came second and third, respectively, in the Semifinals. Regnum Carya was also impressive in the stage. EArena, RedForce, Falcons and Yangon displayed nicely and reached the finale.Defending champions Alpha7 Esports failed to qualify for the Finale. India’s Team AxTMG also stumbled in the Semifinals and couldn’t make it to the finals. Egypt’s GAMAX finished in the bottom in the Semifinals