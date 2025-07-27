PMWC 2025 Group Stage: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Jul 27, 2025 16:38 GMT
PMWC 2025 Group Stage ended on July 27 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
The three-day Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 came to an end on July 27. A total of 24 teams, divided into three groups, competed in the stage. The top eight clubs qualified for the Grand Finals, and the remaining 16 will compete in the Survival Stage, scheduled to be held on July 29 and 30, 2025. These 16 teams will clash against each other in 12 matches for eight spots in the finale.

Alter Ego demonstrated outstanding performances in the PMWC 2025 Group Stage and topped the leaderboard. The Indonesian powerhouse amassed 121 points and claimed 86 eliminations in its 12 matches. 4Thrives amazed everyone with its play and came second in the overall standings, with 111 points.

Overall points table of PMWC 2025 Group Stage

  1. Alter Ego Are - 121 points
  2. 4thrives Esports - 111 points
  3. DRX - 89 points
  4. Weibo Gaming - 89 points
  5. Alpha Gaming - 86 points
  6. Team Secret - 86 points
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming - 83 points
  8. IDA Esports - 83 points
  9. Regnum Carya - 81 points
  10. NS RedForce - 76 points
  11. Yangon Galacticos - 75 points
  12. Alpha7 Esports - 70 points
  13. Horaa Esports - 70 points
  14. POWR eSports - 63 points
  15. Team AxTMG - 62 points
  16. Team Vision - 59 points
  17. eArena - 58 points
  18. INFLUENCE RAGE - 54 points
  19. R8 Esports - 50 points
  20. INTENSE GAME - 45 points
  21. Fire Flux Esports - 38 points
  22. Team Falcons - 37 points
  23. KINOTROP - 36 points
  24. Team GAMAX - 26 points
DRX and Weibo Gaming also delivered phenomenal performances in the PMWC Group Stage, scoring 89 points each. Alpha Gaming (from Mongolia) was remarkable in its last six matches of the stage and moved up to fifth place with 86 points.

Vietnam’s Team Secret came sixth with 86 points. TT Global and IDA accumulated 83 points each and made it into the top eight teams from the stage.

Regnum Carya, which won the PMGO earlier this year, finished ninth with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners. NS RedForce (from South Korea) ranked 10th with 76 points, while Yangon Galacticos (from Myanmar) came 11th with 75 points and one Chicken Dinner.

The defending champion, Alpha7 Esports, faltered completely in its last six matches of the Group Stage. The team held 12th spot in the overall standings, with 70 points and two Chicken Dinners. Horaa (from Nepal) was 13th with 70 points.

Team AxTMG (from India) had a mediocre run in the PMWC Group Stage. The lineup secured 15th place with 62 points, including 33 eliminations. That said, the squad managed to score an 18-point Chicken Dinner in its last match of the stage.

Edited by Niladri Roy
